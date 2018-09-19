Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo gets red card

Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter reacts as Juventus star gets red card on Champions League debut

Here are the reactions of Twitter users to Ronaldo's red card for Juventus against Valencia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo was frustrated that the referee red carded him

Twitter users descended on Cristiano Ronaldo following his red card in his debut Champions League game for Juventus against Valencia on Wednesday, September 19.

The 33-year-old was expected to respond to Lionel Messi's hattrick for Barcelona with another outstanding performance but was on the receiving end of a red card.

The reigning World Player of the Year was shown a red card following an altercation with a Valencia player Jeison Murillo in the penalty box.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo was adjudged to have eldbowed a Valencia defender

The incident occurred in the 29th minute with an aerial ball expected into the Valencia penalty area, Ronaldo and his opponent aimed to get themselves into better position where the incident then occured.

The centre referee consulted with his assistant as Ronaldo was sent off for allegedly elbowing his opponent which he protested vehemently.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo was inconsolable after he was red carded

Twitter reactions to Ronaldo's red card

Following his first two goals for Juventus against Sassuolo in the Serie A, the superstar was expected to light up the Champions League but his red card meant he had to go for an early shower, here are the reactions of Twitter users to the incident.

"seriously a red card for @Cristiano  for that? even if ref gave him a yellow it would be questionable but red is complet nonsense"

"You can see how much winning/playing football means to Ronaldo - crying in the CL after being sent off in the group stages and he’s won it what 4/5 times. He’s an elite winner."

 

"I mean a hand on the face is usually a red. CR7 lost his head very briefly and it’s cost him. A red seems harsh right now but ref probably followed the rules correctly IMO. No neutral wants to see Ronaldo banned but surely it was the correct decision?"

 

"Lmao someone has edited Felix Brych Wikipedia’s page for sending off Ronaldo .."

 

"That Ronaldo call is one of the most ridiculous sending offs ever. I'm not sure any of the officials actually saw it."

"If I had paid money for tickets for the return of Ronaldo to Man Utd this would be my reaction too "

 

Ronaldo to miss Manchester United games?

Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo could miss the Manchester United games in the Champions League

 

A red card offence means that Ronaldo is expected to miss three games which includes one of the most anticipated group stage encounter which sees him return to Manchester United.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 UEFA Champions League Neymar to blame, Twitter reactions to Liverpool's...bullet
2 UEFA Champions League Kylian Mbappe equals Obafemi Martins recordbullet
3 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet

Related Articles

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus star shows off tricks in training [Photos]
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus star aims to for first goal against Sassuolo
Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter reacts to Juventus star first goal against Sassuolo
Cristiano Ronaldo Agent of Juventus star hits out at UEFA for award snub
Ronaldomania Thousands welcome Ronaldo on his CR7 tour in China
Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr Son of Juventus star scores amazing goal
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus star bashed for reaction to teammates goal
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus star earns more than any player in Serie A
Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese forward rebrands family in Juventus jerseys
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus sign Real Madrid star

Football

Maxwel Cornet scored the opening goal for Lyon against Manchester City
Football Man City given Champions League wake-up call by Lyon
Ronaldo was consoled by his teammates after being sent off in the first half of his Champions League debut for Juve
Football Ronaldo controversially sent off, Lyon stun Man City
Paul Pogba scored a brace and got an assist in Manchester United's win away to Young Boys
Football Pogba propels Man United to victory against Young Boys
Arsenal's goalkeeper Bernd Leno will make his competitive debut in the Europa League on Thursday
Football Leno to make Arsenal debut in Europa League opener
X
Advertisement