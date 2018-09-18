news

The UEFA Champions League is back this week with mouthwatering fixtures among Europe’s elite clubs.

Despite still being in the group stages the competition has overtime produced classic encounters and also qualification for the next round is at stake with some high profile sides already up against the odds to progress.

This list features Pulse Sports pick of matches of the group stage between the best of best.

1. Inter Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur

Inter Milan makes a return to Europe’s elite after five years but their reputation as one of the elites is never in doubt.

The last time Inter Milan and Tottenham met in the Champions League a certain Gareth Bale made the headlines which made the tie a classic after he produced a hattrick at the San Siro.

Since Inter’s departure, Tottenham have become a stable competitor in the Champions League and will like a good start in the UEFA Champions League as they are also grouped with Barcelona

The first leg at the SanSiro on Tuesday, September 18 with the second leg Wednesday, November 28.

2. Real Madrid vs Roma

Real Madrid are the defending champions of the UEFA Champions league and despite losing star player Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus they still have enough firepower to defend their title.

They will, however, face a tough group stage encounter against AS Roma in Matchday one and five.

AS Roma were semifinalist in last season’s edition and lost out narrowly to Liverpool.

They will hope to go a step further but will first half to overcome Madrid as the two sides battle for the top spot in the group.

The first leg at the SanSiro on Wednesday, September 19 with the second leg on Tuesday, November 27.

3. Tottenham vs Barcelona

Tottenham are now Champions League regulars but will aim to test their strength when they take on Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona.

After a baptism of fire against Inter Milan, Tottenham face a tricky tie against Barcelona at Wembley stadium.

If they are to progress from the group, they must get points off Barcelona and Inter Milan.

A traditional European giant against a team that has risen in recent times will be entertaining on the eye.

The first leg on Wembley on Wednesday, October 3 and the second leg at the Camp Nou on Tuesday, December 11.

4. Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain

Arguably the most anticipated game in the group stage is between Liverpool vs Paris Saint –Germain.

Liverpool boasts an attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah , and Sadio Mane but are matched by PSG who also have Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Edison Cavani.

Liverpool will aim to go a step above their final defeat to Real Madrid last season , while PSG will are aiming for their first semifinal after consistent heavy investment in the squad.

The first leg at the Anfield on Tuesday, September 18 with the second leg in Paris on Wednesday, November 28.

5. Manchester United vs Juventus

Another mouthwatering encounter is Manchester United against Juventus, both team powerhouses in European football.

The game between the reigning Italian champions have reinforced their side with the acquisition of r eigning World Player of the Year Ronaldo to an already formidable team.

Manchester United under Jose Mourinho wants to make amends for their disappointing exit in the round of 16 last season to Sevilla.

A box office game expected in Turin and Old Trafford with several superstars on parade such as Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.

The first leg will hold at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 23 and the return leg at in Juventus on Wednesday, November 7.

6. Inter Milan vs Barcelona

Inter Milan and Barcelona are two teams with rich history in Europe and will hope to reproduce another classic encounter.

The last meeting between the two sides was in the semifinal of the 2009/10 season when both sides were coached by Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

The encounter is regarded as one on the classics in Champions League history as Mourinho side showcased a defensive tactical masterclass.

Inter Milan went on to win the Champions League that season but have since declined.

However big European matches at the Camp Nou and San Siro should provide fans games not to forget in a hurry.

The first leg will hold at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, October 24 and the return leg at the San Siro on Tuesday, November 6.