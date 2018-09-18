news

Lionel Messi was again hailed on Twitter following his impressive performance for Barcelona in their 4-0 win over PSV Eindohven.

Barcelona cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory at the Camp Nou against PSV in their opening game of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona stats

The game was billed as one of the fixtures to group games fixtures to watch and it lived up to expectation.

Messi scored a first half free kick to put Barcelona into the led which was the only goal of the first half.

Ousmane Dembele scored a cracker to double the advantage, before Messi added a late double to give the Catalans three points in the game.

Reactions to Lionel Messi's performance

Lionel Messi was again hailed at the greatest of all time (GOAT) as Barcelona cruised to victory.

Lionel Messi stats

Twitter users were quick to praise the hatrick hero who missed out on nomination for the World Player of the Year.

Messi's overall brilliant performance was much talked about especially after his hattrick in just the opening game of the campaign means he has the most hattricks in the competitions history.

Here are the reactions, "Messi scoring in group stages when it doesn't matter"

"Should he ask you if he is allowed to score a goal in a competitive match before scoring it?"

"Outstanding, ruthless match from the best player in the world. A festival of spectacular passes, three outstanding finishes, and a dominant performance, the kind that Barça fans are used to, but most clearly aren't as they don't watch Messi enough these days."

"It’s mad how Messi just scored a hat trick and dropped a masterclass at a walking pace. He makes football look so easy.

It’s even more mad that the FIFA and UEFA awards say this man isn’t top 3 in the world. He’s the greatest ever."

"Somebody cannot even play with @FCBarcelona and just go back home without serious beating?

Competition have not started Lionel Messi has already stated his intention to with the highest scorer award."

"Hazard and Neymar are fantastic players and in terms of skills, no one comes close. Ronaldo is a hell of a goalscorer. Modric, a maestro, football is easy for him. But Lionel Messi has it all. He owns football. The best there ever will be."

"Messi will one day retire and we'll never get to watch him play this beautiful sport. Appreciate him when you still can."