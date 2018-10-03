news

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez was the number one trending item on Twitter Nigeria after yet another abject performance in their goalless home draw against Valencia in the Champions League.

Sanchez played 76 minutes of the encounter at Old Trafford before he was taken off for Anthony Martial.

The 29-year-old struggled again in the game just as he has done since his move to Manchester United early 2018.

“Sanchez is Arsenal’s revenge for Silvestre. The bastards have been planning this for years,” Twitter user @sarahmufc93 said.

“Alexis Sanchez's best performance was playing the piano no debate,” @MourinhoMindset said.

“How Sanchez became an awfully bad footballer is what I have been pondering,” @frankedoho also said.

“Best thing about Sanchez being shite at United is everyone has convinced themselves he was always brilliant at Arsenal,” @VieiraPaddy wrote.

“Alexis Sanchez goes off, and by lord, that might be one of the worst performances I’ve seen from a professional footballer in quite a long time,” @FootballJOE said.

“Alexis Sanchez went from being one of the best players in the Premier League at Arsenal to becoming a piano player at Man Utd,” @AnfieldRd96 said.

Lukaku stepover

Romelu Lukaku was also picked on by Twitter users who ridiculed his stepovers during the Champions League clash against Valencia.

“Only Lukaku does Step Over and forgets the ball at the back,” @yemaji_concept said on Twitter.

“Romelu lukaku tackling himself instead of leg over,” @hassan_babaji said.

“When Lukaku does a step over and it gets stuck under his foot,” @TheUtdReview said.

“My Striker Lukaku did Legover/Step over and forgot the ball behind him,” @EnekemGreg said.