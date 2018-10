news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Tuesday, October 16 face Libya in the second leg of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) doubleheader.

Nigeria beat Libya 4-0 in the first leg played at the Godswill Akpabio international Stadium in Uyo on Saturday, October 14.

The return leg will be played in Sfax, Tunisia, because of the unrest in Libya.

Time of the game

The game will kick off by 7 pm at the Stade Taïeb Mhiri in Sfax in Tunisia.

Where to watch

The game will be shown on SuperSport 9 on DSTV. Viewers in sub-Saharan Africa will be able to watch the game on SuperSport 9.