Thierry Henry replaces Leonardo Jardim as Monaco boss

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has replaced Leonardo Jardim who has been sacked as manager of French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco.

The 2017 French Ligue 1 champions parted ways with Jardim on Thursday, October 11 after consecutive losses which sees them far off the title race.

His departure from Monaco was confirmed through a message on the club's official website, which thanked him for his services as they are far off current French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain .

The message said, "I'm grateful and proud to have been Monaco coach for more than four years. I've always given my very best and worked with passion. We achieved some great victories together and I'll always keep those memories."

Vadim Vasilyev Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Monaco also praised Jardim for what he has achieved with the club.

He said, "I want to thank Leonardo with deepest respect for all the work he has done.

"Leonardo has established himself as a reference in Europe and leaves behind a very positive balance sheet. His passage will remain as one of the most beautiful pages in the history of the club.

"Leonardo will still be part of the Monaco family. "

Thierry Henry to replace Jardim at Monaco

Henry has been touted a possible replacement for Jardim even before his sack was confirmed.

The Arsenal all-time record goalscorer is keen to be the main head coach after playing the role of an assistant coach as with the Belgium team that won a bronze medal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia .

Monaco confirm Thierry Henry as coach

Monaco confirmed Thierry Henry as their new coach through a statement on their official website.

Vice president of Monaco said, “His knowledge of football, his passion for the game, his high standards and his commitment to our colors make his nomination a reality.

Thierry is both aware of the task ahead and eager to start his new job. He can count on our trust and all our support to bring a new dynamic to the team and carry out the mission.”

Henry revealed his delight at the new role as he said, “In the first place, I thank AS Monaco for giving me the opportunity to coach the team of this club which is so special to me. I am very happy to come back to AS Monaco and extremely determined to meet the challenges ahead. I can not wait to meet the players to start working together.”

Henry's first match will be against Strasbourg in their Monaco's next Ligue 1 fixture scheduled for Saturday, October 20.