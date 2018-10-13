Pulse.ng logo
Thierry Henry replaces Leonardo Jardim as Monaco boss

Thierry Henrylands his first job as head coach after Leonardo Jardim was sacked from Monaco.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has replaced Leonardo Jardim who has been sacked as manager of French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco.

The 2017 French Ligue 1 champions parted ways with Jardim on Thursday, October 11 after consecutive losses which sees them far off the title race.

Monaco's coach Leonardo Jardim is enjoying rebuilding last year's title-winning side, saying he is "passionate about this project" play Leonardo Jardim has been relieved of his duties as Monaco boss (AFP/File)

His departure from Monaco was confirmed through a message on the club's official website, which thanked him for his services as they are far off current French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain.

The message said, "I'm grateful and proud to have been Monaco coach for more than four years. I've always given my very best and worked with passion. We achieved some great victories together and I'll always keep those memories."

(From L) Monaco's Jemerson, Radamel Falcao, Adama Traore and head coach Leonardo Jardim interact at the end of their French Ligue 1 match against Caen, at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, on October 21, 2017 play Jardim was sacked lead Monaco to another challenge for the Ligue 1 title (AFP/File)

Vadim Vasilyev Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Monaco also praised Jardim for what he has achieved with the club.

He said, "I want to thank Leonardo with deepest respect for all the work he has done.

"Leonardo has established himself as a reference in Europe and leaves behind a very positive balance sheet. His passage will remain as one of the most beautiful pages in the history of the club.

"Leonardo will still be part of the Monaco family. "

Thierry Henry to replace Jardim at Monaco

Henry has been touted a possible replacement for Jardim even before his sack was confirmed.

Thierry Henry turned down an approach from Bordeaux to take an extended role in the Belgium setup play Henry has experience as a manager with the Belgium national team (Belga/AFP/File)

The Arsenal all-time record goalscorer is keen to be the main head coach after playing the role of an assistant coach as  with the Belgium team that won a bronze medal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Monaco confirm Thierry Henry as coach

Monaco confirmed Thierry Henry as their new coach through a statement on their official website.

Vice president of Monaco said, “His knowledge of football, his passion for the game, his high standards and his commitment to our colors make his nomination a reality.

Thierry is both aware of the task ahead and eager to start his new job. He can count on our trust and all our support to bring a new dynamic to the team and carry out the mission.”

Thierry Henry play Henry returns as Monaco coach (BBC)

 

Henry revealed his delight at the new role as he said, “In the first place, I thank AS Monaco for giving me the opportunity to coach the team of this club which is so special to me. I am very happy to come back to AS Monaco and extremely determined to meet the challenges ahead. I can not wait to meet the players to start working together.”

Henry's first match will be against Strasbourg in their Monaco's next Ligue 1 fixture scheduled for Saturday, October 20.

