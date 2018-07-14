Pulse.ng logo
World Cup 2018:Belgium beat England 2-0, Twitter reactions

World Cup 2018 'Nothing is coming home', England's campaign trolled after loss in 3rd place match to Belgium

Here are the reactions as Belgium beat England 2-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
England were again trolled on Twitter following their 2-0 loss to Belgium in the third place match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, July 14. play Belgium beat England to third place (CNN Sport)

England were again trolled on Twitter following their 2-0 loss to Belgium in the third place match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, July 14.

One loss became two as England again suffered another defeat after their semifinal agony to Crotai.

The Three Lions were beaten by the Belgian Three Lions as the English team were condemned to 'Nothing come home'.

The English team that were heralded as favourites by their press were unable to claim the third place medal which will have surpassed their last best achievement at the World Cup at 1990 edition.

play (CNN Sport)

 

Both teams aimed to bounce back from difficult losses in their respective semifinal fixtures.

Belgium were sharp and took the lead through Thomas Meunier as early as the fourth minute.

Eden Hazard made sure of the result when he scored what turned out to be the winner in the 82nd minute.

Belgium vs England stats

Sterling trolled for performance against Belgium

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was again trolled for his performance against Belgium.

The 23-year-old was again unable to find the back of the net in his final game of the World Cup.

England were again trolled on Twitter following their 2-0 loss to Belgium in the third place match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, July 14. play Belgium are winners of third place match (CNN Sport)

 

Here are the reactions to his performance,  "Not enough players who can score a goal for us on the pitch ! And sterling hasn’t scored for 3 years for us!! That’s shocking!!!!! How is that acceptable"

 

"Sterling better not start the second half. Selfish player. Stop holding the ball and pass. "

"People say Sterling doesn't create anything but he's been responsible for at least two Belgium counter attacks today."

 

"Raheem Sterling might have been the worst player at this World Cup. He’s just so selfish on the ball. Ruins possessions"

 

Kevin De Bruyne hailed for performance against Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne was again hailed on Twitter after producing another masterful performance for Belgium against England.

The Manchester City midfield maestro was again pulling the strings for the red devils as they beat the Three Lions.

play De Bruyne was masterful against England (CNN Sport)

He created several chances as his teammate Romelu Lukaku was guilty of squandering when put through on goal.

Hazard however converted one of De Bruyne's chance but Twitter users were in awe of his creativity.

Belgium stats

Here are the reactions to his performance,  "Imagine not rating De Bruyne. He would have easily got 4 assists if Belgium had taken those clear chances.."

"If Kevin De Bruyne was a cook, he'd be a master chef cause those passes are scrumptious"

"De Bruyne is the best attacking mid that football has to offer right now. Plays so effortlessly."

 

"It’s a nightmare for the opposing team to see de bruyne with the ball on his feet"

 

"De Bruyne is so good. Lukaku’s touch poor again, robbing him off 2 assists."

 

