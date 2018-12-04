Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Falcons get N75m from Dangote, Rabiu for AWCON 2018 win

Super Falcons to get N75m from billionaires Dangote, Rabiu for AWCON 2018 win

  • Published:
Super Falcons of Nigeria play he Super Falcons are champions of Africa for the 9th time (CAF)

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are set to get a cash sum of N75m from billionaires Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu after winning the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Dangote and Rabiu are widely regarded as two of the richest men in Africa and the Nigerian women’s football team are set to benefit from their wealth.

The Super Falcons beat the Bayana Bayana of South Africa 4-3 on penalties to emerge champions of the African championship for the third consecutive time.

With a net worth of $12.2 billion, Aliko Dangote is Africa's richest man play Aliko Dangote is regarded one of the richets men in Africa (Courtesy)

Back in 2016, the Super Falcons a protested to receive their allowance and bonuses despite beating the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the final of the edition.

The Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have however made efforts to ensure that there was not a re-occurrence of the protest in 2018.

Super Falcons of Nigeria play The Super Falcons are back in Nigeria (NFF)

Dangote and Rabiu gift Super Falcons

They have had help from the billionaire philanthropists, Dangote owner of Dangote Group offered the team ($138,000) around  ₦50 million naira while BUA company Rabiu is set to offer the team ($69,000) around ₦25 million naira.

The Super Falcons are were also promised N3.6 million naira bonuses by the football federation as their bonuses were tripled.

How billionaire Abdulsamad Rabiu makes and spends his money play The Super Falcons are set for cash reward after their AWCON heroics (thecapital)

 

Nigeria alongside South Africa and Cameroon will represent the continent at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The victorious Super Falcons are already in Nigeria and are set to be hosted by the presidency.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Falcons beat South Africa on penalties to win 2018 women's AFCON...bullet
2 Victorious Super Falcons arrive Abuja from Ghanabullet
3 Super Falcons players celebrate AWCON 2018 titlebullet

Related Articles

Super Falcons boss Dennerby says his team practised penalties to beat Cameroon in AWCON semifinal
Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby says Nigeria must begin preparation for World Cup
Victorious Super Falcons arrive Abuja from Ghana
Super Falcons players celebrate AWCON 2018 title
Super Falcons stars Ebi, Oluehi make AWCON 2018
Twitter Nigeria fete Super Falcons after AWCON 2018 title win
Super Eagles players congratulate Super Falcons on AWCON title
Cameroon, Mali through to AWCON 2018 semifinals
Super Falcons beat South Africa on penalties to win 2018 women's AFCON title
Super Falcons beat Cameroon to reach AWCON 2018 final and 2019 Women's World Cup

Football

River Plate will leave for Madrid on Wednesday for the Libertadores Cup final
Football River Plate confirm flight to Madrid for Libertadores final
Alex Iwobi
Arsenal boss Emery explains why he took off Iwobi at halftime against Tottenham
Paris Saint-Germain's game against Montpellier this weekend has been called off after a request from police
Football Paris police force postponement of PSG game
Jose Mourinho has all but given up hope of Manchester United finishing the year in the top four
Football Mourinho admits top four by end of year is improbable
X
Advertisement