Super Falcons to get N75m from billionaires Dangote, Rabiu for AWCON 2018 win

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are set to get a cash sum of N75m from billionaires Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu after winning the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Dangote and Rabiu are widely regarded as two of the richest men in Africa and the Nigerian women’s football team are set to benefit from their wealth.

The Super Falcons beat the Bayana Bayana of South Africa 4-3 on penalties to emerge champions of the African championship for the third consecutive time.

Back in 2016, the Super Falcons a protested to receive their allowance and bonuses despite beating the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the final of the edition.

The Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have however made efforts to ensure that there was not a re-occurrence of the protest in 2018.

Dangote and Rabiu gift Super Falcons

They have had help from the billionaire philanthropists, Dangote owner of Dangote Group offered the team ($138,000) around ₦50 million naira while BUA company Rabiu is set to offer the team ($69,000) around ₦25 million naira.

The Super Falcons are were also promised N3.6 million naira bonuses by the football federation as their bonuses were tripled.

Nigeria alongside South Africa and Cameroon will represent the continent at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.