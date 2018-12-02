Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Falcons of Nigeria arrive Abuja from Ghana AWCON 2018

Victorious Super Falcons arrive Abuja from Ghana

Nigeria's record winning women's football team are back in the country following their exploits at the AWCON.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Super Falcons of Nigeria play The Super Falcons are back in Nigeria (NFF)

Nigeria’s Super Falcons stars are back in the country following the conclusion of the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The continental tournament ended on Saturday, December 1 with Nigeria victorious yet again.

The Super Falcons beat the Bayana Bayana 4-3 on penalties  in the final game of the tournament as they lifted another continental crown.

Super Falcons of Nigeria play The Super Falcons are now in Nigeria (CAF)

According to a statement by the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) the Super Falcons have landed in the ccountry.

The NFF confirmed their arrival through a picture and message on their official Twitter account.

The message said, "The Champions have landed in Abuja! #SoarSuperFalcons #Team9jaStrong"

 

According to several reports, the Super Falcons are set to meet the President Muhammad Buhari led adminstration.

Super Falcons of Nigeria play Several reports say the Super Falcons will meet the President (CAF)

President Buhari who is out of the country sent a congratulatory message to the team following their achievement.

A statement on the presidents official Twitter account lauded the efforts of the NFF and the players.

Super Falcons play Super Falcons have just two players in the team of the tournament (CAF)

The statement said "Congratulations to the Super Falcons on their AWCON18 victory over the Banyana Banyana of South Africa tonight.

"First they qualified for the World Cup in France next year, then tonight added the icing on the cake: winning AWCON for the 3rd consecutive time, and 9th time overall."

 

The Super Falcons are expected to be rewarded for their achievements by the Federal government as the Pinnick led NFF earlier promised a token of N3.6m for their victory.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Falcons beat South Africa on penalties to win 2018 women's AFCON...bullet
2 South Africa coach Desiree targets another win over Super Falcons in...bullet
3 Twitter Nigeria fete Super Falcons after AWCON 2018 title winbullet

Related Articles

Super Falcons boss Dennerby says his team practised penalties to beat Cameroon in AWCON semifinal
Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby says Nigeria must begin preparation for World Cup
Super Falcons players celebrate AWCON 2018 title
Super Falcons stars Ebi, Oluehi make AWCON 2018
Twitter Nigeria fete Super Falcons after AWCON 2018 title win
Asisat Oshoala says Super Falcons win in AWCON more important than individual title
Super Eagles players congratulate Super Falcons on AWCON title
South Africa coach Desiree targets another win over Super Falcons in AWCON 2018 final
Cameroon, Mali through to AWCON 2018 semifinals
Super Falcons beat South Africa on penalties to win 2018 women's AFCON title

Football

Liverpool players celebrate Divock Origi's late winning goal against Everton after a Jordan Pickford error
Football Liverpool stun Everton with freak goal as Arsenal overpower Spurs
Diego Costa taunted Girona's Gorka Iraizoz after forcing a late own goal to earn Atletico Madrid a point
Football Atletico stumble again in 'barbaric' La Liga
Divock Origi scored a late winner for Liverpool against Everton
Football Liverpool's Origi sinks Everton with freak late goal
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane (L) was angry after his substituted players were accused of wasting time in a South African Premiership match Sunday
Football Sundowns coach Mosimane fumes over 'slow' substitutions rap
X
Advertisement