Victorious Super Falcons arrive Abuja from Ghana

Nigeria’s Super Falcons stars are back in the country following the conclusion of the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The continental tournament ended on Saturday, December 1 with Nigeria victorious yet again.

The Super Falcons beat the Bayana Bayana 4-3 on penalties in the final game of the tournament as they lifted another continental crown.

According to a statement by the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) the Super Falcons have landed in the ccountry.

The NFF confirmed their arrival through a picture and message on their official Twitter account.

The message said, "The Champions have landed in Abuja! #SoarSuperFalcons #Team9jaStrong"

According to several reports, the Super Falcons are set to meet the President Muhammad Buhari led adminstration.

President Buhari who is out of the country sent a congratulatory message to the team following their achievement.

A statement on the presidents official Twitter account lauded the efforts of the NFF and the players.

The statement said "Congratulations to the Super Falcons on their AWCON18 victory over the Banyana Banyana of South Africa tonight.

"First they qualified for the World Cup in France next year, then tonight added the icing on the cake: winning AWCON for the 3rd consecutive time, and 9th time overall."