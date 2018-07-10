news

Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq has arrived Scotland to secure a season-long loan move from Italian Serie A side AS Roma to Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard earlier admitted that he wants to bring the Nigerian striker to the Ibrox Stadium.

When he told the Daily Record that, “We’re a fan of Umar Sadiq. He’d bring us a forward option - height, power, presence. He’s a player that works too hard believe it or no.

“He does tons and tons of running. He’s very enthusiastic. He’s the type of player who gives you just as much out of possession as he does in possession which is very important.

“We’ve got an interest but at the moment he’s still a Roma player. It’s ongoing. We have to be respectful and see how it progresses but he’s someone we like.”

The deal is nearing a completion with Sadiq already arriving Scotland through Edinburgh airport on Monday, July 10 to put finishing touches to the deal.

In a report by the Daily Mail, Sadiq is waiting on approval of his work permit clearance to finalize the necessary details for the switch.

Sadiq is expected to be joined by Malian midfielder Lassana Coulibaly who is also expected to be signed on loan from Angers.

Umar Sadiq was on loan at Eredivisie side NAC Breda towards the end of last season is set to be on the move again after previous stints at Serie A sides Torino and Bologna.

Gerrard who is a Liverpool legend faces is first full season of professional management and has already secured the signing of Scott Arfield, Allan McGregor, Jamie Murphy, Nikola Katic, Connor Goldson, Ovie Ejaria and Jon Flanagan.

Gerrard will hope to finalise all the deals before their Europa League encounter against FK Shkupi.