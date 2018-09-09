Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles react to 3-0 Seychelles win in AFCON qualifier

AFCON 2019 Super Eagles players react to first win of qualifiers

The Super Eagles players have given their verdict on the 3-0 win over Seychelles on social media.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play The Super Eagles players have had their say about the win over Seychelles (Twitter/Super Eagles )

Super Eagles players have reacted to the 3-0 win over Seychelles which is their first win of the 2019 Africa Cup Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign.

Ahmed Musa, Chidozie Awaziem and Odion Ighalo were the goalscorers as the Super Eagles finally found the back of the net after a 0-2 defeat to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their group opener.

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play The Super Eagles finally registered their first win of the AFCON qualifiers (Getty Images)

 

The players took to their official Instagram and Twitter accounts to express their opinions on the outcome of the encounter.

Nigeria stats

Captain Musa who was on the scoresheet continued his world cup form and was delighted with the result as the Super Eagles aim to qualify.

''Great team victory! 3 points to help us qualify for the African Cup of Nations. Happy to get a goal. Up Eagles,'' Musa said through a post on Twitter which included a video of his contribution.

 

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun was also pleased with the outcome as he stated in a post on his Twitter account.

He said, ''Job done ✅ on to the next one.  #SEYNGA #AFCON2019 #SoarSuperEagles.''

 

Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo who was in action for 90 minutes against also reacted to the result.

He said, ''Una too much              unto the next one.. ❤️      #Seychelles 0-3 #Nigeria."

 

Midfielder John Ogu who was not afforded a minute of action lamented the state of the pitch in his post.

He said, ''Great team performance from the boys on a strong and tough synthetic pitch.            . Naija all the way         '.”

 

Semi Ajayi who made his debut appearance for the national team also reacted to the result and his first cap.

He said, “Was an honour to make my international debut today. Humbled to finally represent my country at the highest level and even more grateful to mark it with a win and clean sheet. Thank you God.”

 

Following the result of the encounter, the Super Eagles will face Liberia in an international friendly scheduled for Tuesday, September 11 in Monrovia.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

