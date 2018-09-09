news

Super Eagles players have reacted to the 3-0 win over Seychelles which is their first win of the 2019 Africa Cup Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign.

Ahmed Musa, Chidozie Awaziem and Odion Ighalo were the goalscorers as the Super Eagles finally found the back of the net after a 0-2 defeat to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their group opener.

The players took to their official Instagram and Twitter accounts to express their opinions on the outcome of the encounter.

Nigeria stats

Captain Musa who was on the scoresheet continued his world cup form and was delighted with the result as the Super Eagles aim to qualify.

''Great team victory! 3 points to help us qualify for the African Cup of Nations. Happy to get a goal. Up Eagles,'' Musa said through a post on Twitter which included a video of his contribution.

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun was also pleased with the outcome as he stated in a post on his Twitter account.

He said, ''Job done ✅ on to the next one. #SEYNGA #AFCON2019 #SoarSuperEagles.''

Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo who was in action for 90 minutes against also reacted to the result.

He said, ''Una too much unto the next one.. ❤️ #Seychelles 0-3 #Nigeria."

Midfielder John Ogu who was not afforded a minute of action lamented the state of the pitch in his post.

He said, ''Great team performance from the boys on a strong and tough synthetic pitch. . Naija all the way '.”

Semi Ajayi who made his debut appearance for the national team also reacted to the result and his first cap.

He said, “Was an honour to make my international debut today. Humbled to finally represent my country at the highest level and even more grateful to mark it with a win and clean sheet. Thank you God.”