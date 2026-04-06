27-year-old arrested after setting 60-year-old father ablaze in Jigawa State

Jigawa State Police Command arrests Kabiru Nuhu, 27, for allegedly setting his 60-year-old father ablaze in Kazaure Local Government Area.

The Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 27-year-old man, Kabiru Nuhu, who allegedly set his father, who is 60 years old, ablaze in Kazaure Local Government Area.

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Confirming the incident in a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Jigawa State Command, Shi’isu Adam said: “preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, Kabiru Nuhu, poured a flammable item, suspected to be petrol, on his father’s body and set him ablaze.”

According to the PPRO, the incident occurred on April 1, 2026, at around 6:30 am, in Magama Quarters, Kazaure town, in Kazaure Local Government Area.

Shi'isu Lawan Adam, Police Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa State Police Command, promoted from DSP to SP, last year

“The victim was engulfed by fire, suspiciously ignited by an unknown person, and we received a report from Lokon Malamai, which led to the prompt response of our team. The suspect was arrested with fresh fire burns and wounds on his forehead, arms, and toes,” Adam said.

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He hinted further that “the suspect is facing charges of patricide, a serious offence under Nigerian law.”

The police spokesperson for Jigawa shared that the victim was quickly taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, he did not survive his injuries despite receiving medical attention.

Adam also confirmed that the suspect is now being held and will soon be moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Dutse, where a thorough investigation will take place, followed by a proper legal process.

Commissioner of Police for the Jigawa State Command, Haruna Yahaya

Meanwhile, quoting the Commissioner of Police for the Jigawa State Command, Haruna Yahaya, the police spokesperson denounced the terrible act and reassured the public that justice will be done. The Commissioner stated that the police are actively working to figure out the reason behind the attack.

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“We call on residents to seek peaceful means of resolving disputes and to report any signs of domestic violence or conflict to the nearest police station,” Yahaya said.

The PPRO also urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the police as the investigation continues.

READ ALSO: 20-year-old man arrested for killing mother over refusal to bathe him

Additionally, the Jigawa police command has assured the public of its commitment to maintaining peace and order in the state.

“We’re appealing to anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation,” Adam stated.

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Just two weeks ago, a 20-year-old, Oforbuike Damian, macheted his mother to death in Ohatekwe Ukawu, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The development left residents in shock and mourning, as details of the event spread across the community.