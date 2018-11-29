Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles of Nigeria 44th in November FIFA Ranking

Super Eagles maintain 44th position in November FIFA rankings

The Super Eagles of Nigeria did not move up or down as the latest FIFA rankings were revealed.

  Published:
Super Eagles play

Super Eagles

(NFF)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria maintained their 44th position as the latest FIFA Rankings were released on Thursday, November 29.

Super Eagles 44th in FIFA Rankings

Gernot's Rohr's team moved upwards the last time the FIFA Rankings were revealed on Thursday, October 25.

The Super Eagles moved up in the previous rankings due to consecutive wins in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya which they won home and away.

Super Eagles play

Super Eagles

(Getty Images)

 

Contrary to last month, Nigeria were not able to pick up any win during the month of November.

They qualified for the 2019 AFCON which will be hosted in Cameroon but played out a 1-1 draw away with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Super Eagles vs Uganda play

Super Eagles vs Uganda

(TosinSports)

 

They were also held to a frustrating goalless draw with the Cranes of Uganda against in an international friendly played in front of their homes supporters at the Stephen Keshi, Stadium Asaba.

Super Eagles fourth in Africa

The Super Eagles were unmoved in their position on the world rankings but dropped in their spot on the continent.

The Super Eagles rose to third in the previous rankings but have now slipped down to fourth.

Super Eagles of Nigeria play

Super Eagles of Nigeria

(Twitter/Naijafootballpl)

The Super Eagles are now behind Senegal, Tunisia and now Morocco who moved into the top three.

Other top ranked teams in Africa include Congo DR (49), Ghana (51), Cameroon (55), Egypt (56), Burkina Faso (61), Mali (64), Côte d'Ivoire (65) and Guinea (66).

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

