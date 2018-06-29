Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles midfielder Alhassan Ibrahim moves to C.S Maritimo

Abdullahi Alhassan Ibrahim Super Eagles midfielder moves to C.S Maritimo

Alhassan Ibrahim has completed a permanent move to Portuguese outfit Club Sport Maritimo.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian midfielder Abdullahi Alhassan Ibrahim has completed a move to Primeira Liga outfit Club Sport Maritimo from Austrian Football Bundesliga side FK Austria Wien. play Ibrahim Alhassan will play in Portugal next season (CS Maritimo)
Alhassan Ibrahim spent the whole 2017/18 season on loan at  FK Austria Wien from Nigerian Professional Football League side (NPFL) Akwa United who finally sanctioned his move to Europe on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the shining stars of the NPFL nicknamed Muazzam, he has gathered valuable experience playing in the Europa League for Wien.

play Alhassan has completed a move to Europe on a permanent basis (Base soccer academy)

 

Alhassan becomes one of the latest acquisitions to a new look CS Maritimo side headed by Cláudio Braga.

A statement on the CS Maritimo website revealed that the 189 cm tall midfielder, says he will prefer to play in the "offensive midfielder in position 8” and that “My football will speak for me."

Alhassan also reacted to the completion of his transfer through a statement on his official Twitter account which said, "All the glory be to God today    for giving me a new opportunity with  @MaritimoMadeira ✍      ⚽️. Looking forward to helping this great club and my new team to win.

"Big thank you to @FCHearts_NG , my agency @BaseSoccer and my agent Bal Chalobah  for his relentless work."

 

C.S Maritimo will hope Alhassan’s experience in Europe where he made over 20 matches for Wien in the league will help him adjust faster to the playing style in Portugal.

Alhassan graduated from FC. Heart, and played for Wikki Tourists before his move to Akwa United.

He played for the Flying Eagles and has made a total of four appearances for the Super Eagles, his last in a 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid.

