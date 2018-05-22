news

The Super Eagles were beaten 3-2 by Europa League winners Atletico Madrid in the GOtvMaxCup match played on Tuesday, May 22.

The game was played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo and kicked off at 6PM Nigerian time.

Salisu Yusuf named a very strong line up for the game which included the Nwakali brothers, while Diego Simeone chose to leave star player Fernando Torres and captain Gabi on the bench.

Chances for both sides until Arsenal loanee Kelechi Nwakali , opened the scoring with a sumptuous strike in the 31st minute, but almost immediately Angel Correa equalised for the Spanish side as they went to half time with a 1-1 draw.

Torres was introduced to a large roar but put Atletico Madrid ahead went he nodded in a corner in the 63rd minute.

Usman Mohammed equalised for Nigeria in the 79th minute, before Borja wrapped up the scoring with the 5th goal of the game.

Super Eagles vs Atletico Madrid starting lineup

Super Eagles starting XI (4-4-2): Femi Thomas, Musa Muhammed, Ebube Duru, Chinedu Ajanah, Olamilekan Adeleye, Ibrahim Alhassan, Kelechi Nwakali, Chidiebere Nwakali, Dayo Ojo, Emem Eduok, Samad Kadiri

Atletico Madrid starting XI: (4-5-1) : Oblak, Juanfran, Rafa Muñoz, Montero, Sergi, Thomas, Toni Moya, Olabe, Mikel, Correa and Gameiro