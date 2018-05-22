Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid GOtvMaxCup friendly

GOtvMaxCup Super Eagles beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid

The Super Eagles were beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid in the GOtvMaxCup

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Super Eagles vs Atletico Madrid play Super Eagles were defeated by Atletico Madrid 3-2 ( DSTV)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Super Eagles were beaten 3-2 by Europa League winners Atletico Madrid in the GOtvMaxCup match played on Tuesday, May 22.

The game was played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo and kicked off at 6PM Nigerian time.

Salisu Yusuf named a very strong line up for the game which included the Nwakali brothers, while Diego Simeone chose to leave star player Fernando Torres and captain Gabi on the bench.

Chances for both sides until Arsenal loanee Kelechi Nwakali, opened the scoring with a sumptuous strike in the 31st minute, but almost immediately Angel Correa equalised for the Spanish side as they went to half time with a 1-1 draw.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles were able to defeat Atletico Madrid 3-2 (Mark Leech Offside Getty Images)

Torres was  introduced to a large roar but put Atletico Madrid ahead went he nodded in a corner in the 63rd minute.

Usman Mohammed equalised for Nigeria in the  79th minute, before Borja wrapped up the scoring with the 5th goal of the game.

Super Eagles vs Atletico Madrid starting lineup

Super Eagles starting XI (4-4-2): Femi Thomas, Musa Muhammed, Ebube Duru, Chinedu Ajanah, Olamilekan Adeleye, Ibrahim Alhassan, Kelechi Nwakali, Chidiebere Nwakali, Dayo Ojo, Emem Eduok, Samad Kadiri

Atletico Madrid win Europa League play Atletico Madrid were to string for the Super Eagles (UEFA via Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid starting XI: (4-5-1) : Oblak, Juanfran, Rafa Muñoz, Montero, Sergi, Thomas, Toni Moya, Olabe, Mikel, Correa and Gameiro

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 GOtvMaxCup Starting line up, Live team updates Nigeria Vs Atletico Madridbullet
2 Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid Time and place to watch the gamebullet
3 Super Eagles 5 players that can shock Atletico Madridbullet

Related Articles

Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid Pinnick says NFF not ‘spending a dime’ for friendly game
2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles group D opponent Argentina reveal list
GOtvMaxCup Starting line up, Live team updates Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid
GOtv MAX Cup Nigerian football fans excited about Atletico friendly
GOTV Max Cup Torres, Simeone arrive in Nigeria with Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid Europa League winners name squad for Super Eagles friendly
Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid Time and place to watch the game
Super Eagles 5 players that can shock Atletico Madrid
Super Eagles Salisu calls up Nwakali brothers, 21 others for Atletico friendly
Super Eagles Nigeria to play Atletico Madrid after Europa League final

Football

Tempers flared in the French promotion play-off clash between Ajaccio and Le Havre
Football Ligue 1 chasers Ajaccio to play Toulouse in empty stadium
Leon Balogun
Leon Balogun Super Eagles defender joins Brighton & Hove Albion from Mainz
Peru fans rally in support of team captain Paolo Guerrero, but the Flamengo star's World Cup chances are hanging by a thread
Football FIFA empathy not enough to topple CAS in Guerrero doping case
Cristiano Ronaldo made his professional debut at Sporting before moving to Manchester United in 2003
Football Ronaldo voices support for Sporting players after attack