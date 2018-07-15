Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles Isaac Success returns to training at Watford

Isaac Success is back at Watford in a bid to rediscover his best form before the start of the season.

  • Published:
Super Eagles forward Isaac Success has returned to training with English Premier League outfit Watford. play Isaac Success is ready for the new season (Instagram/Isaac Success )

Success was loaned out to Spanish La Liga side Malaga for the second half of the 2017/18 season.

Success Isaac stats

The Nigeria international failed to rediscover the form which earned him a move to Watford while in Spain with Granada.

He was used sparingly and could not save Malaga from relegation to the second division of football in Spain.

Success Isaac play Success Isaac did not score on his loan move to Malaga (Malaga Twitter)

The attacker has however set his sights on a successful campaign with the Hornets this season.

Watford Stats

The striker who missed out from the Super Eagles team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will have to convince Watford coach Javier Garcia that needs him at Vicarage Road.

Success posted a picture of him in training at Watford on his official Instagram account, along with a caption which said, “#preseason      giving everything.”

#preseaosn#emo#8J+Pvw==##giving everything

A post shared by ISAAC SUCCESS (@isaacsuccess11) on

 

He will hope to be given a chance to impress in Watford’s preseason encounter against, Cologne, Fortuna Dusseldorf, Stevenage and Sampdoria.

An impressive start to the season could also be influential to his call-up to the Super Eagles for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Seychelles in September 2018.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

