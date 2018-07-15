news

Super Eagles forward Isaac Success has returned to training with English Premier League outfit Watford.

Success was loaned out to Spanish La Liga side Malaga for the second half of the 2017/18 season.

The Nigeria international failed to rediscover the form which earned him a move to Watford while in Spain with Granada.

He was used sparingly and could not save Malaga from relegation to the second division of football in Spain.

The attacker has however set his sights on a successful campaign with the Hornets this season.

The striker who missed out from the Super Eagles team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will have to convince Watford coach Javier Garcia that needs him at Vicarage Road.

Success posted a picture of him in training at Watford on his official Instagram account, along with a caption which said, “#preseason giving everything.”

He will hope to be given a chance to impress in Watford’s preseason encounter against, Cologne, Fortuna Dusseldorf, Stevenage and Sampdoria.

An impressive start to the season could also be influential to his call-up to the Super Eagles for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Seychelles in September 2018.