Super Eagles camp update ahead of the AFCON 2019 qualifiers between Nigeria and Libya.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria continued their camping in Uyo ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying doubleheader against Libya.

The first leg of the doubleheader holds on Saturday, October 13 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium with the return in Tunisia on Tuesday, October I6.

New arrivals

Striker Odion Ighalo and full-back Brian Idowu arrived in Uyo on Wednesday, October 13 and joined the Super Eagles at their Le Meridien Resort in Uyo .

The Super Eagles had a busy day, starting with breakfast at about 8 am before a training session at the indoor gym of the Le Meridien. They also had a fun kickabout at the pitch within the premises of the resort.

In the evening, the 24 players had a training session at the Godswill AKpabio International Stadium which was open to the media.

After training, they headed back to the hotel, had dinner at 8 pm. After dinner, some players joined their visitors at the hotel lobby, some others gathered around the swimming pool area of the hotel before retiring back to their rooms for the night.