Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

How Super Eagles players spent Wednesday in Uyo camp

Super Eagles How players spent Wednesday in Uyo camp

Super Eagles camp update ahead of the AFCON 2019 qualifiers between Nigeria and Libya.

  • Published:
Super Eagles of Nigeria play How Super Eagles players spent Wednesday in Uyo camp (Twitter/John Ogu)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria continued their camping in Uyo ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying doubleheader against Libya.

Nigeria at the World Cup

The first leg of the doubleheader holds on Saturday, October 13 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium with the return in Tunisia on Tuesday, October I6.

New arrivals

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles had an evening training session at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium which was open to the media and public (Twitter/ OgaNlaMedia)
 

Striker Odion Ighalo and full-back Brian Idowu arrived in Uyo on Wednesday, October 13 and joined the Super Eagles at their Le Meridien Resort in Uyo.

The Super Eagles had a busy day, starting with breakfast at about 8 am before a training session at the indoor gym of the Le Meridien. They also had a fun kickabout at the pitch within the premises of the resort.

In the evening, the 24 players had a training session at the Godswill AKpabio International Stadium which was open to the media.

After training, they headed back to the hotel, had dinner at 8 pm. After dinner, some players joined their visitors at the hotel lobby, some others gathered around the swimming pool area of the hotel before retiring back to their rooms for the night.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Special Report How Thierry Henry helped Nigerian amputee players who are...bullet
2 Super Eagles How players spent Tuesday in camp ahead of AFCON 2019...bullet
3 2019 AFCON qualifiers Akwa Ibom government reduce ticket price for...bullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles 22 players in camp ahead of AFCON 2019 clash against Libya
2019 AFCON qualifiers Super Eagles boss preparing for Libya like Cameroon World Cup qualifier
2019 AFCON qualifiers Libya to arrive Uyo one day before Super Eagles clash
2019 AFCON qualifiers Akwa Ibom government reduce ticket price for Super Eagles clash
Moses Simon Super Eagles forward confident of victory ahead of Libya clash
Super Eagles How players spent Tuesday in camp ahead of AFCON 2019 qualifier against Libya
Super Eagles 5 players who come into the international break in good form
2019 AFCON qualifiers Semi Ajayi says Super Eagles ready to make the country proud against Libya
Isaac Success 5 things to know about Super Eagles returnee

Football

 
Football Djokovic holding out for tennis 'Super World Cup'
Germany's head coach Joachim Loew should have lost his job in the wake of a woeful World Cup display, after his team finished bottom of their group, says ex-national team captain Michael Ballack.
Football Ballack 'surprised' Loew kept Germany job after woeful World Cup
 
Football Mbappe is Time magazine's 'Future of Soccer'
Semi Ajayi
2019 AFCON qualifiers Semi Ajayi says Super Eagles ready to make the country proud against Libya
X
Advertisement