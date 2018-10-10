news

22 Super Eagles players invited for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya.

Super Eagles at the 2018 World Cup

The Super Eagles will be hosting Libya on Saturday, October 13 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Ahead of the clash, all but two of the 24 players invited for the AFCON 2019 qualifiers are now in camp.

Ogenyi Onazi, Kenneth Omeruo , Henry Onyekuru, Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi, John Ogu, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Francis Uzoho all arrived in Uyo for the clash on Tuesday, October 9.

Long-distance travellers Brian Idowu who plays in Russia and China-based Odion Ighalo are the only players yet to arrive in Uyo.

Also earlier on Tuesday, the likes of Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun, Samuel Kalu and Ola Aina arrived in Uyo.

The Super Eagles camp opened on Monday, October 8 with the likes of William Troost-Ekong arriving in Uyo on Monday.

Nigeria face Libya in Game three of the AFCON 2019 qualifiers after a win and a loss in their first two games.

The Super Eagles are third in Group E of the qualifiers with Libya and South Africa on top.