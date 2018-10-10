Pulse.ng logo
22 Super Eagles players in camp ahead of clash against Libya

Super Eagles 22 players in camp ahead of AFCON 2019 clash against Libya

Ahead of the clash, all but two of the 22 players invited for the AFCON 2019 qualifiers are now in camp.

Super Eagles play 20 Super Eagles players in camp ahead of clash against Libya (Instagram/John Ogu)

22 Super Eagles players invited for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya.

Super Eagles at the 2018 World Cup

The Super Eagles will be hosting Libya on Saturday, October 13 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Ahead of the clash, all but two of the 24 players invited for the AFCON 2019 qualifiers are now in camp.

Ogenyi Onazi, Kenneth Omeruo, Henry Onyekuru, Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi, John Ogu, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Francis Uzoho all arrived in Uyo for the clash on Tuesday, October 9.

Super Eagles of Nigeria play 20 Super Eagles players in camp ahead of clash against Libya (Twitter/John Ogu)

 

Long-distance travellers Brian Idowu who plays in Russia and China-based Odion Ighalo are the only players yet to arrive in Uyo.

Also earlier on Tuesday, the likes of Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun, Samuel Kalu and Ola Aina arrived in Uyo.

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi also arrived in Uyo on Tuesday (Complete Sports)

 

The Super Eagles camp opened on Monday, October 8 with the likes of William Troost-Ekong arriving in Uyo on Monday.

Nigeria face Libya in Game three of the AFCON 2019 qualifiers after a win and a loss in their first two games. 

The Super Eagles are third in Group E of the qualifiers with Libya and South Africa on top.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

