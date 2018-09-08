news

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa continued from where he stopped at the 2018 FIFA World Cup , putting in an impressive performance as Nigeria beat Seychelles 3-0 which earned him a lot of commendations on on Twitter.

Musa opened the scoring for the Super Eagles in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a left-footed rasping shot which went off the goalkeeper and got into the net.

The forward was Super Eagles best player in the game and Twitter Nigeria hailed him calling him a ‘national treasure’.

“It is no longer News that Ahmed Musa is a National Treasure,” @Sam_Debayo tweeted.

“Ahmed Musa deserves far more accolades than we give him. He's a very good player. Better forward than most of our forwards. Top 2 or 3 SE players for me,” another Twitter user @Yincar wrote.

— Elvis The Pundit (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

“Ahmed Musa should be on our Coat of Arms,” @Henrikachi wrote.

— Igwe & Sons Ltd (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

“Ahmed Musa somehow keeps finding a way to impress for Nigeria. Had an argument with a friend over whether he would make Qater 2022 with the Super Eagles, I think he will,” @don_elvino wrote.

— Elvis The Pundit (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

“Ahmed Musa > APC & PDP combine Coz he’s the only one making us smile,” @achmed_junior said.

“Ahmed Musa is the best thing to happen to Nigeria,” @is_salsu wrote.

“Ahmed Musa is our Best Player for 2018,” @Da_moxy said.

“No way Ahmed Musa wont contest come 2019...point man toh badt,” @Harturul wrote.

“Ahmed Musa is just enjoying his football, he's not under pressure, man just wants to catch fun. This is what happens when a man has his job as hobby,” @Segun_Odunayo wrote.

“Ahmed Musa is gradually becoming for the Super Eagles... A Great Goal Scorer & A Scorer Of Great Goals,” @ghanaman1987 said.

Musa generated lots of positive reactions from Twitter user, getting his name to the number two trend on Twitter Nigeria.

Ighalo fails to impress

Still, in the course of continued from where he stopped at the World Cup , Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo didn’t impress Twitter Nigeria despite getting himself on the scoresheet in the win against Seychelles.

"Odion Ighalo's club should kindly stop releasing him for international appearance. Just hold onto your diamond and let him continue scoring madt goals there,” a Twitter user @Seunmaiye wrote.

“Forget it, Rohr is tactically rigid. You can't continue to use Ighalo for whole 90mins when we have other strikers begging to be used,” a Twitter user @Poojamedia said blaming Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr for playing the striker.

“Ighalo is always guiding, he would perform better as a bodyguard, than a striker,” @UNCLE_AJALA said.

“Somebody just mentioned Odion Ighalo's stats this year: 16 China goals, none for Nigeria. The very definition of a fake striker,” @eddiedreamer wrote.

“Ighalo is the most useless striker a team can have,” @bastian_killz said.

The Seychelles Vs Nigeria game dominated the conversations on Twitter Nigeria. Seven of the 10 trending items on Twitter Nigeria were from the game.

Aside from Musa and Ighalo, Iheanaho, #SEYNGA, the official hashtag for the game, AFCON2019Q, Seychelles, and Super Eagles made it to top trends.