The Super Eagles of Nigeria did just enough to beat Seychelles 3-0 in the Matchday two fixture of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Ahmed Musa gave Nigeria the lead in the 15th minute before Chidozie Awaziem added another goal in the first half.

Odion Ighalo netted from the spot in the second half to sealed the win for Nigeria.

Nigeria now have three points from two games of the qualifiers and face Libya next at home in October 2018.

