Ronaldo, Messi slammed for not attending FIFA Best Awards 2018

FIFA Best Awards 2018 Ronaldo, Messi slammed for not attending ceremony

Coaches and players were not impressed with the decision of Ronaldo and Messi not to attend the FIFA Best award ceremony.

  • Published:
Luka Modric play Modric was the eventual winner of the FIFA Best award (AFP)

Superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been slammed by legends and coached for not attending the FIFA Best Awards 2018 award ceremony in London on Monday, September 25.

Former England boss Fabio Capello and top scorer for Croatia Davor Suker were among those who have come out to criticize the duo for lack of respect following their decision to snub the award ceremony.

Ronaldo was on the final shortlist for the award along with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Luka Modric, unlike Messi who failed to make the top three for the first time in 10 years.

play Lionel Messi was not present at the FIFA Awards (AFP Getty Images)

The Barcelona star was however nominated for the Puskas award but was a no-show like most of the contestants in the category.

The eventual winner of the FIFA Best award Luka Modric gave his own opinion as to why the talented duo may have skipped the ceremony.

He said, “Everyone has their own reasons (for their absence). Obviously, I would have liked them to be here but they aren't.”

Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo again missed the FIFA Best Awards

 

Capello meanwhile did not hold back on his criticism like Modric as he laid into the two superstars and accused them of being disrespectful.

In an interview with TVE, he said, “The absence of Ronaldo and Messi? It is a lack of respect, for the players, for FIFA and for the world of football.

“It is possible that they won too much and do not like to lose. In life, you have to be good when you win and when you lose.”

Fabio Capello play Fabio Capello criticised Ronaldo and Messi (Getty Images)

 

Diego Forlan was more objective in his assessment of Ronaldo and Messi missing the awards.

He said, “It's a pity. Messi attended the gala last year and he didn't win.

“It's a pity if it happens the same with Ronaldo than in the UEFA gala.”

While Suker stated that they both should try to be gentlemen even in defeat He said,  “You have to be a gentleman when you win, but also when you lose.”

Ronaldo and Messi have both being crowned World player of the year five times each are regarded as the two best players in world football.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

