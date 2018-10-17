news

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has urged his players to remain humble after a 3-2 win over the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in their second leg 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier played on Tuesday, October 16.

Odion Ighalo who scored a hat-trick to give the Super Eagles a comfortable 4-0 win over Libya at home was at it again as he produced a brace in Sfax as Nigeria recorded a narrow win.

The result means that the Super Eagles are now top of their qualification group after the Bafana Bafana of South were held to a goalless draw away at Seychelles.

Speaking after the nervy encounter with Libya in Tunisia, Rohr revealed that his team could have done better as he insisted on a better defence just as he did after the first leg.

He was not happy that his team squandered a 2-0 lead only to recover to victory later in the game.

Rohr praised his teams resilience to recover and claim all three points but reminded everyone that they have not achieved their aim of qualifying for the AFCON after missing out on the last two editions.

He said, “I congratulate my team for this victory. It was a huge test of our character. We lost a 2 goal lead but fought hard instead of dropping our heads.

"We will stay humble because we have not qualified for AFCON yet. We keep fighting.”

The Super Eagles will have a chance to seal a spot in the tournament scheduled for Cameroon when they travel to South Africa in November.