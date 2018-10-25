Rangers get N25m for 2018 Aiteo Cup win

Enugu Rangers secured N25m for their hard fought Aiteo Cup penalty victory over Kano Pillars.
They Flying Antelopes secured their first Federation cup title after 35 years with a penalty win over Kano Pillars after the game ended 3-3 at 90 minute.
Despite losing in the final to Enugu Rangers, Kano Pillars were awarded with a cash sum of 10 million naira for their efforts.
The Kano based side laboured through the group stage and beat Katsina United in the semifinal.
Rivers Angels were awarded with 10 million naira for their victory in the 2018 Aiteo Cup on Tuesday, October 23.
Rivers Angels retained their crown with a 1-0 win over Ibom Angels after their last victory against Nasarawa United in the last edition.
Juliet Sunday was the hero for the Rivers based side as her goal in the 47th minute gave them the victory.
Despite their defeat to Rivers United, Ibom Angels were rewarded with five million Naira for their efforts.
Asides the 25 million naira rewarded to Enugu Rangers for victory, for winning the 2018 Aiteo Cup they will represent the country at next years CAF Confederation Cup and will aim to do better than a semifinal place achieved by Enyimba.