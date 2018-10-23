Rivers Angels beat Ibom Angel 1-0 in final to win 2018 Aiteo Cup title

news

Rivers Angels beat Ibom Angels 1-0 in the final to emerge winners of the 2018 Aiteo Cup on Tuesday, October 23.

The game was played at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Bayelsa Yenogoa with newly elected president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick and chairman of the Nigeria Women’s Football League Aisha Falode in attendance at the ceremony.

Ibom Angels started the game confident after a 2-0 win over Edo Queens in their semifinal fixture.

Rivers Angels aimed to retain the title they won last season wehen they beat Nasarawa Amazon on penalties.

They first game ended in a goalless draw as both sides maintained the tactical set up by both coaches.

The second half busted into life with Juliet Sunday with the opening goal of the game in the 47th minute.

Rivers Angels held on to the advantage as they saw out stiff competition from the Ibom Angels who aimed to equalise.

The result means that Rivers Angels are back to back Aiteo Cup champions after their victory last year.

Kano Pillars vs Rangers

Following the conclusion of the women's competition attention shifts to the game between Kano Pillars and Enugu Rangers which will take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday, October 24.