Kano Pillars beat Katsina United 4-1 on penalties after it ended 2-2 at 90 minutes, while Rangers International beat Nasarawa United 4-2 in the semifinal of the Aiteo Cup 2018 to book their respective places in the final.

Katsina United beat Kwara United 3-1 to get to the semifinal, while Kano Pillars had to overcome CAF Confederation Cup campaigners Enyimba International 4-2 to progress to the semifinal.

The semifinal between the two north African rivals, was held at the Agege Soccer Temple in Lagos.

The first half ended in a one goal lead for Kano Pillars when top scorer Junior Lokosa forced an won goal.

After the the halftime break Nzube Anaezemba doubled the lead for Kano Pillars who were coasting to victory.

Timothy Danladi converted a rebounded a penalty saved by the keeper in the 69th minute to pull one back for Katsina United.

Chinedu Ajanah equalised for Katsina United to send the game into penalty shootout after the 90 minutes.

