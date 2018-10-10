Pulse.ng logo
Kano Pillars beat Katsina, Rangers beat Nasarawa in Aiteo Cup

Aiteo Cup 2018 Kano Pillars to face Enugu Rangers in final

Kano Pillars will contest the 2018 Aiteo Cup with Enugu Rangers after victories sin semifinal encounters.

  • Published:
Rangers vs Akwa United play Akwa United will not be able to defend their title (Twitter/Akwa United)

Kano Pillars beat Katsina United 4-1 on penalties after it ended 2-2 at 90 minutes,  while Rangers International beat Nasarawa United 4-2 in the semifinal of the Aiteo Cup 2018 to book their respective places in the final.

Kano Pillars beat Katsina United

Katsina United beat Kwara United 3-1 to get to the semifinal, while Kano Pillars had to overcome CAF Confederation Cup campaigners Enyimba International 4-2 to progress to the semifinal.

The semifinal between the two north African rivals, was held at the Agege Soccer Temple in Lagos.

The first half ended in a one goal lead for Kano Pillars when top scorer Junior Lokosa forced an won goal.

Akwa United win 2017 Aiteo Cup title play Akwa United are out of the 2018 Aiteo Cup (Twitter/Akinwunmi Ambode)

After the the halftime break Nzube Anaezemba doubled the lead for Kano Pillars who were coasting to victory.

Timothy Danladi converted a rebounded a penalty saved by the keeper in the 69th minute to pull one back for Katsina United.

Chinedu Ajanah equalised for Katsina United to send the game into penalty shootout after the 90 minutes.

Rangers beat Nasarawa United

Rangers International of Enugu 

 

 

 

Kano Pillars vs Rangers Aiteo Cup final

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

