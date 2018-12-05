Sane, Sterling lead nominees for Premier League Player of the Month award

news

Manchester City attacking duo of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling lead the nominees for the November Premier League Player of the Month award announced on Tuesday, December 4.

Winner of the award in October was Arsenal star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who scored five goals in the month.

The nominees include West Ham midfielder Felipe Anderson, Everton defender Lucas Digne and Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

Other nominees are Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson and another Manchester City midfielder David Silva.

Favourite to win the award for the month is Sterling who has been in scintillating form scoring goals for fun and creating assists.

Voting has started and the winner will be announced on Thursday, December 6 after the conclusion of the midweek matches.

The nominees for the Goal of the Month award and Manager of the Month award are expected to be announced.