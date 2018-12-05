Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Premier League Player, Manager of the Month November nominees

Sane, Sterling lead nominees for Premier League Player of the Month award

Here are the stand out players and managers short-listed for awards in the month of November.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leroy Sane play Leroy Sane has been sensational for Manchester City in recent weeks (Manchester City)

Manchester City attacking duo of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling lead the nominees for the November Premier League Player of the Month award announced on Tuesday, December 4.

Winner of the award in October was Arsenal star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who scored five goals in the month.

The nominees include West Ham midfielder Felipe Anderson, Everton defender Lucas Digne and Tottenham midfielder  Moussa Sissoko.

November Premier League nominees play Seven players are up for November Premier League Player of the Month (Premier League)

 

Other nominees are Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson and another Manchester City midfielder David Silva.

Favourite to win the award for the month is Sterling who has been in scintillating form scoring goals for fun and creating assists.

Raheem Sterling has scored eight Premier League goals so far this season for Manchester City play Raheem Sterling is expected to be crowned the winner of the Player of the Month for November (AFP)

Voting has started and the winner will be announced on Thursday, December 6 after the conclusion of the midweek matches.

The nominees for the Goal of the Month award and Manager of the Month award are expected to be announced.

Manchester United have unveiled a new away shirt for next season which is based on the one they used from 1990 -1992.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Falcons beat South Africa on penalties to win 2018 women's AFCON...bullet
2 Victorious Super Falcons arrive Abuja from Ghanabullet
3 Super Falcons players celebrate AWCON 2018 titlebullet

Related Articles

Premier League Moura, Seri, Gracia win monthly awards
Aubameyang, Martial lead nominees for Premier League Player of the Month award
Hazard, Nuno, Sturridge win Premier League monthly awards
Unai Emery 5 things to know about new Arsenal manager
Jose Mourinho Manchester United boss spies on Burnley in Europa League
Premier League Mane, Alonso lead nominees for Player of the Month award
Aubameyang, Howe, Ramsey win Premier League monthly awards
Premier League Hazard, Sterling lead nominees for Player of the Month award
Isaac Success Watford boss hails striker for scoring against Reading
Callum Hudson-Odoi Sarri says youngster will be part of Chelsea's first team next season

Football

Leon Balogun
Brighton boss Hughton hails Balogun impact against Crystal Palace
Accused in 2015 of joining a criminal conspiracy to commit a crime, two counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to launder money, Rafael Salguero (l) pleaded guilty to the four counts and is under house arrest in the United States
Football FifaGate: Guatemala ex-football boss's guilty plea revealed
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is hoping for a swift conclusion to UEFA's investigation over alleged breaches of financial fair play by the English champions
Football Guardiola would welcome UEFA Fair Play probe clarity to end rumours
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola called on his side to learn from a nervy end to their 2-1 win at Watford
Football Man City withstand late Watford onslaught to move five points clear
X
Advertisement