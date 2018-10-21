Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has debuted a new haircut ahead of the Champions League clash with his former team Juventus.

The 25-year-old midfielder was in action for all 90 minutes as Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 20,

With Jose Mourinho's team now looking forward to preserving their unbeaten run in the Champions League when they host Juventus, the French midfielder has turned up the style ahead of the anticipated clash.

Pogba and new hair cuts are not new as the Manchester United star has been known to put out flamboyant hairstyles to promote his brand on and off the pitch.

Paul Pogba stats

His latest hair cut comes after the superhero themed 'Pogflash' hairstyle which he debuted while he was on international duty with France.

Pogba took to his official Instagram account to show off his new haircut to his followers which a caption which said,

"New hair #barbershopconnect"

Pogba played for Juventus for four years after he moved to Italy in 2012 citing that he wanted more game time with the first team to develop.

The French World Cup winner is not the only star expected to face his former side as Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is also in line to make an appearance at Old Trafford against Manchester United returning from a suspension.

The Manchester United star is expected to be in the starting line up for the game against Juventus scheduled for Wednesday, October 24.