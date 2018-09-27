news

Cristiano Ronaldo has been given a one match ban for his red card in Juventus 2-0 win against Valencia in a 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group game on Wednesday, September 19.

Center referee Felix Brych showed Ronaldo a red card in the 29th minute for an altercation with defender Jeison Murillo.

The 33-year-old was in tears following his red card which was brought about different reactions on social media.

Valencia vs Juventus

The European football governing body has decided to given a minimum of one match ban to Ronaldo for his action which involved a slight touch of the opposition’s hair.

According to the disciplinary to the rules of their disciplinary committee a one game ban in mandatory with no appeal made, but can be increased upon investigation.

"In case of serious offences, the Uefa control, ethics and disciplinary body is entitled to augment this punishment."

More to follow....