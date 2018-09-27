Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Cristiano Ronaldo gets one match ban for red card vs Valencia

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus star to face Manchester United gets one match ban for red card against Valencia

UEFA have reduced the discipline for star player Ronaldo for his red card against Valencia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo play Ronaldo was in tears following his red card against Valencia

Cristiano Ronaldo has been given a one match ban for his red card in Juventus 2-0 win against Valencia in a 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group game on Wednesday, September 19.

Center referee Felix Brych showed Ronaldo a red card in the 29th minute for an altercation with defender Jeison Murillo.

The 33-year-old was in tears following his red card which was brought about different reactions on social media.

Valencia vs Juventus

The European football governing body has decided to given a minimum of one match ban to Ronaldo for his action which involved a slight touch of the opposition’s hair.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo was not happy as he was sent off against Valencia

According to the disciplinary to the rules of their disciplinary committee a one game ban in mandatory with no appeal made, but can be increased upon investigation.

"In case of serious offences, the Uefa control, ethics and disciplinary body is entitled to augment this punishment."

 

 

 

More to follow....

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 FIFA Best awards Mbappe, Hazard, Kante celebrate at Willian and Luiz...bullet
2 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet
3 Manchester City Vs Chelsea DSTV, other cable TV leave Nigerians...bullet

Related Articles

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus star says his son aims to be better than him
Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter reacts to Juventus star first goal against Sassuolo
Football Allegri bemoans lack of VAR after Ronaldo sees red for Juventus
Sports Cristiano Ronaldo left stunned and furious after receiving an absurd red card in first Champions League match with new club Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo Sister of Juventus star blasts referee for red card against Valencia
Teary Cristiano Ronaldo sees red on Juventus Champions League debut
Football Ronaldo sent off but 10-man Juventus ease past Valencia
Cristiano Ronaldo Agent of Juventus star hits out at UEFA for award snub
Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter reacts as Juventus star gets red card on Champions League debut
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus star earns more than any player in Serie A

Football

Super Eagles
Super Eagles Nigeria to face Libya in Uyo for AFCON 2019 qualifiers
Sevilla vs Real Madrid
La Liga Real Madrid suffer 3-0 defeat away to Sevilla
Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears after being sent off against Valencia
Football Ronaldo gets one-game Champions League ban, free to face Man Utd
UEFA will bring in Video Assistant Referees in the Champions League from next season
Football VAR to be used in Champions League from next season and at Euro 2020
X
Advertisement