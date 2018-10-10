news

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has debuted a new haircut named the ‘Pogflash’ while on duty in with the French national team.

The 25-year-old played a key role as Manchester United came from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-2 in their last Premier League encounter before he departed for the international break fixtures with France.

Pogba has been known to put out flamboyant hairstyles to promote his brand on and off the pitch.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was it again as he showed off his new haircut which is not too different from the usual.

It has a tinted area in blonde and a symbol of DC Comics superhero character Flash which is located on the left side of his head.

The new hairstyle was showcased on his official Instagram account with a caption, 'Pogflash', and two lightning bolt emojis.

Pogba’s future at Manchester United continues to be a source of concern to the supporters as he has refused to dismiss the rumours linking him to Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona .

Pogba and Mourinho’s relationship has also deteriorated to the extent that the Portuguese manager revealed that he will never wear the captain's armband for Manchester United again as long as he is in charge.

While on international duty Pogba is expected to be in action when the reigning world champions take on Iceland on Thursday, October 11 and their UEFA Nations League group stage fixture against Germany at home on Tuesday, October 16.

After the international break, Pogba is expected to return to Old Trafford to prepare for their league clash against Chelsea scheduled for Saturday, October 20.