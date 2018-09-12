news

Spanish La Liga champions FC Barcelona have revealed their third kit for the 2018/19 football season.

International kit makers Nike came up with a new design different from earlier released the home kit for the new season which is the traditional blue and scarlet representing the ten districts of the Municpal.

The new third jersey is unlike any other material made before as it combines different shades of pink to make an aesthetic attire that should surely please the supporters.

Barcelona stats

Unlike the away kit for the new season which is throwback to the 2005/06 attire worn in the era that signalled the Catalan dominance of Europe, the new third strip is more restropective.

A statement on the Nike official website describes the reason for the change of colour.

It read, "The two-tone shirt, with the darker red of the sash and its surrounding graphic gradually giving way to a paler pink shade, is the latest in a long line of daring changed kits worn by Barca."

Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director Pete Hoppins also gave more insight to the thought process and why a new approach was taken to the new Barcelona jersey.

He said, “We believe the kit is bold and exciting and therefore ideally suited to FC Barcelona.

"The football club is part of the fabric of Barcelona; its influence is visible in every avenue and plaza, and that passion really inspired the team’s 2018-19 collection."

The new attire will be an alternate for the earlier released home and away kits.

The new jersey of Barcelona embodies some of the characteristics of the Manchester United third jersey which is also pink .

Following the conclusion of the international break Barcelona return to action against Real Sociedad in their next league fixture scheduled for Saturday, September 15 at the Anoeta.