Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Odion Ighalo scores 2 for Tianjin Teda in China

Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores 2 goals for Changchun Yatai against Tianjin Teda

Odion Ighalo scored two goals for Changchun Yatai before he departed for the international break.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo is doing well for himself in China (Instagram/Odion Ighalo )

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo scored two goals as Changchun Yatai played out a 3-3 draw away from home with Tianjin Teda on Saturday, October 6.

Ighalo's brace or Changchun means he now has 20 goals in the Chinese Super League (CSL) before he departed to represent Nigeria during the international break.

Ighalo scores 2 vs Tianjin Teda

Odion Ighalo was again the main man for Changchun Yatai as they bounced back from a 5-2 defeat to Jiangsu Suning in their last league encounter.

Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo is ready for the Super Eagles game against Libya (XIN LI Getty Images)

The 30-year-old was named in the starting line up and scored the first goal of the game in the 11th minute when he converted a ball through to him by Adrian Mierzejewski.

Changchun Yatai doubled their lead through Zhiyu Yan who converted a ball through to him by Xiaodong Fan in the 25th minute.

Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo cant stop scoring in China (Instagram)

Tianjin Teda who were without Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi pulled one goal back through Johnathan when he converted a ball through to him by Muzepper Mirahmetjan in the 32nd minute s they reduced the deficit before the half time break.

Johnathan equalised for Tianjin Teda in the 53rd minute but Ighalo scored his second of the game from the penalty spot in the 68th minute.

Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo now has 20 league goals in China (Odion Ighalo Fans)

 

His goal was however not the match winner as his teammate Jie Sun was shown a red card in the 88th minute and Tianjin scored a late equaliser through Frank Acheampong in the 90th minute.

Ighalo now has 20 league goals and will be confident of finding the back of the net in the Super Eagles 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) double header against Libya.

 

He is expected to return to action for Changchun Yatai in their next league fixture away to Beijing Guoan on Sunday, October 21 after the international break.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Lionel Messi Barcelona star wins Champions League Player of the Week againbullet
2 Premier League Hazard, Sterling lead nominees for Player of the Month...bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Police investigates rape accusation against...bullet

Related Articles

Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker resumes with Changchun Yatai in China
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores as Changchun Yatai lose 5-2 to Guangzhou R&F
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores for Changchun Yatai against Jiangsu Suning
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores for Changchun Yatai against Guizhou Hengfeng
Mikel Obi Tianjin TEDA boss says Super Eagles captain will not leave
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker on target again for Changchun Yatai
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores 2 goals for Changchun Yatai
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores 4 goals in one game for Chinese side Changchun Yatai
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles forward scores again for Changchun Yatai
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores in first game back for club

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal
Football Ronaldo scores to keep Juventus perfect amid rape allegation turmoil
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho avoids fresh humiliation as his side beat Newcastle
Football United fightback spares 'manhunted' Mourinho, Dier fires Spurs to victory
Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Alassane Plea puts his side ahead
Football Kovac under pressure as Bayern crash 3-0 at home to Gladbach
Jose Mourinho has accused his critics of staging a manhunt
Football 'It's a manhunt': Mourinho slams critics after United escape
X
Advertisement