Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo scored two goals as Changchun Yatai played out a 3-3 draw away from home with Tianjin Teda on Saturday, October 6.

Ighalo's brace or Changchun means he now has 20 goals in the Chinese Super League (CSL) before he departed to represent Nigeria during the international break.

Ighalo scores 2 vs Tianjin Teda

Odion Ighalo was again the main man for Changchun Yatai as they bounced back from a 5-2 defeat to Jiangsu Suning in their last league encounter .

The 30-year-old was named in the starting line up and scored the first goal of the game in the 11th minute when he converted a ball through to him by Adrian Mierzejewski.

Changchun Yatai doubled their lead through Zhiyu Yan who converted a ball through to him by Xiaodong Fan in the 25th minute.

Tianjin Teda who were without Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi pulled one goal back through Johnathan when he converted a ball through to him by Muzepper Mirahmetjan in the 32nd minute s they reduced the deficit before the half time break.

Johnathan equalised for Tianjin Teda in the 53rd minute but Ighalo scored his second of the game from the penalty spot in the 68th minute.

His goal was however not the match winner as his teammate Jie Sun was shown a red card in the 88th minute and Tianjin scored a late equaliser through Frank Acheampong in the 90th minute.

Ighalo now has 20 league goals and will be confident of finding the back of the net in the Super Eagles 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) double header against Libya.

He is expected to return to action for Changchun Yatai in their next league fixture away to Beijing Guoan on Sunday, October 21 after the international break.