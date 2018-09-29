Pulse.ng logo
Odion Ighalo scores in Changchun Yatai 2 Jiangsu Suning FC 5

Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores for Changchun Yatai against Jiangsu Suning

Odion Ighalo continued his good goalscoring form for Changchun Yatai but was unable to prevent defeat.

  • Published:
Odion Ighalo play Ighalo was on target from the penalty spot (Odion Ighalo Fans)

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo again scored as his club side Changchun Yatai lost 2-5 to Jiangsu Suning on Saturday, September 29.

The Nigerian striker has been the talisman for his side throughout the season but could not prevent a heavy defeat at home to Jiangsu Suning in a Chinese Super League (CSL) encounter

Ighalo scores for Changchun Yatai vs Jiangsu Suning

The 30-year-old was named from the start against Jiangsu Suning, but could do little as they conceded two first half goals.

The opener an own goal from Jie Sun in the 13th minute,  Alex Teixeira converted a ball through to him by Eder in the 27th minute to send the away side two goals up going into the halftime break

Odion Ighalo play

Odion Ighalo

(XIN LI Getty Images)

Pengfei Xie added more misery to Ighalo's side when he converted a ball through to him by Yun Zhou in the 54th minute after the restart.

Odion Ighalo scored from the penalty spot in the 68th minute to reduce the lead, but the away side added two more goals when Eder converted a ball through to him by Alex Teixeira in the 78th and 88th minute.

Yufeng Xiao converted a ball through to him by Adrian Mierzejewski in the 90th minute but it turned out to be a mere consolation.

Ighalo is expected to return to action when they take on Mikel Obi's Tianjin Teda on Saturday, October 6 before the international break.

