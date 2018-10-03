Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Mikel Obi hopes Super Eagles can beat Argentina next time

Super Eagles Mikel Obi hopeful Nigeria can beat Argentina in the future

Mikel Obi is hopeful the Super Eagles can get the better of Argentina when both sides clash in the future.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Mikel Obi could not save Nigeria from crashing out of the world cup (Patrick Smith FIFA Getty Images)

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is hopeful Nigeria can beat Argentina when next both sides meet on the international stage.

Mikel is missing from Gernot Rohr’s 24 man list for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) doubleheader clash against Libya.

Mikel Obi stats

The 31-year-old is missed the previous qualification game against Seychelles and the international friendly against Liberia after being left out due to injury.

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has thanked the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for the safe return of his father who was kidnapped. play Mikel was in action for 90 minutes against Argentina (Independent)

 

His last appearance for the Super Eagles was in their last group game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia which ended in a 2-1 defeat to Argentian at the Saint-Petersburg Arena.

Asked about the result against Lionel Messi and teammates in an interview on China Central Television 'Football Night' programme, Mikel revealed that the Super Eagles did a good job against some of the world best players.

Mikel John Obi play Mikel Obi was left out for the Libya showdown (Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images)

He said, ''When we played against Argentina, we did a good job until the 86th minute, but we still lost.

''At this time I have to look for strength from other places. This is a very difficult time. I am very upset on the pitch, but I have to find the motivation.''

Mikel also gave an analysis of the Turkish center referee Cüneyt Cakir who did not give the Super Eagles a penalty after Marcos Rojo handled the ball in the box.

play Mikel Obi wants to remain at Tianjin TEDA (Tianjin TEDA)

He said, ''Until today, I still think that we can win that game if we got the penalty. I think the referee is unfair. We could have won the game, but the game is over.

''Argentina is great. Messi is also the best player in the world, but I hope we can win Argentina next time.''

Mikel ended reiterating his desire to stay at Tianjin TEDA despite transfer rumours linking him away from the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Police investigates rape accusation against Juventus starbullet
2 Yulia Ushakova Spartak Moscow post 'naked' picture of footballer to...bullet
3 Petrolex Kanu Cup Wenger returns as Premier League masters beat...bullet

Related Articles

Nigeria vs Argentina Mikel Obi ready to play with injured metacarpal
Mikel Obi Midfielder revisits dilemma of choosing between Chelsea and Manchester United in Players Tribune
Mikel Obi Rohr confirms Super Eagles captain will miss Seychelles encounter
Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain suffers re-occurrence of wrist injury with Tianjin Teda
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles coach to drop 6 World Cup stars for 2019 AFCON qualifier
Mikel Obi Tianjin TEDA boss says Super Eagles captain will not leave
Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain says he is ready for AFCON qualifiers against Seychelles
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss says Nigeria should have gotten a penalty against Argentina
Nigeria vs Argentina Mikel Obi aims to pay Messi back for 2005 golden ball
World Cup 2018 Mikel Obi says he is ready to play as a defensive midfielder

Football

Luka Modric was crowned FIFA's best player of the year
Football Croatia court rejects Modric perjury charges: report
Nikola Vlasic scored CSKA Moscow's winner against Real Madrid at the Luzhniki Stadium
Football Real Madrid suffer shock Champions League defeat as Man Utd stutter again
Ajax players celebrated their surprise point at the Allianz Arena
Football Out-of-sorts Bayern held to Champions League draw by Ajax
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho endured another frustrating night at Old Trafford
Football Mourinho's Man Utd misfire once more in Valencia stalemate
X
Advertisement