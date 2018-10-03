Mikel Obi hopes Super Eagles can beat Argentina next time

news

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is hopeful Nigeria can beat Argentina when next both sides meet on the international stage.

Mikel is missing from Gernot Rohr’s 24 man list for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) doubleheader clash against Libya.

Mikel Obi stats

The 31-year-old is missed the previous qualification game against Seychelles and the international friendly against Liberia after being left out due to injury.

His last appearance for the Super Eagles was in their last group game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia which ended in a 2-1 defeat to Argentian at the Saint-Petersburg Arena.

Asked about the result against Lionel Messi and teammates in an interview on China Central Television 'Football Night' programme, Mikel revealed that the Super Eagles did a good job against some of the world best players.

He said, ''When we played against Argentina, we did a good job until the 86th minute, but we still lost.

''At this time I have to look for strength from other places. This is a very difficult time. I am very upset on the pitch, but I have to find the motivation.''

Mikel also gave an analysis of the Turkish center referee Cüneyt Cakir who did not give the Super Eagles a penalty after Marcos Rojo handled the ball in the box.

He said, ''Until today, I still think that we can win that game if we got the penalty. I think the referee is unfair. We could have won the game, but the game is over.

''Argentina is great. Messi is also the best player in the world, but I hope we can win Argentina next time.''