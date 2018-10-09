Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

NFF, Super Eagles stars celebrate Asisat Oshoala at 24

Asisat Oshoala NFF celebrates Super Falcons star at 24

Reigning Africa Women's Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala was celebrated on her 24.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Asisat Oshoala play Asoisat Oshoala is 24-years-old (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala )

The Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have celebrated Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala as she clocked 24 on Tuesday, October 9.

Oshoala who is the reigning African Women’s Player of the Year is regarded as one of the best players to represent the country and her achievements with the National team set up.

Asisat Oshoala welcomes new Falcons coach play Asisat Oshoala is the reigning Africa Women's Player of the Year (Vaughn Ridley/Getty)

A picture of Asisat along with a congratulatory message was posted on the NFF official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The message said, “Happy birthday to African Women Player of the Year and @NGSuper_Falcons forward @AsisatOshoala. Have a good one golden girl.”

 

Asisat also posted a picture and message on her official Twitter account to celebrate herself, she said, “Yaaaayyy it’s my birthday.”

 

Super Eagles stars also congratulated Asisat on her birthday with celebratory messages on her post on Instagram.

Former Super Eagles star Victor Anichebe said, “Happy birthday! Keep shining.”

Juwon Oshaniwa said, "Age wit grace in sound health, Happy born day."

Watford striker Isaac Success said, “Happy Birthday.”

Asisat Oshoala play Asisat Oshoala plays for Dalian Quanjian (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala )

 

Everton forward Henry Onyekuru sad, “Happy birthday MON”

Porto B midfielder Kelechi Nwakali said, “Happy birthday paddy.”

Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo said, “Happy Birthday Nwam.”

The Dalian Quanjian forward is expected to make return to the Super Falcons as they prepare for the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) which will hold in Ghana from Saturday, November 17 to Saturday, December 1, 2018 and serve as a qualifier for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Lionel Messi Argentina star says he will never forget World Cup victory...bullet
2 Super Eagles Mikel still missing as Rohr calls up Success, 23 others...bullet
3 Premier League Hazard, Sterling lead nominees for Player of the...bullet

Related Articles

Super Falcons Nigeria's women pull out of tournament in Turkey due to visa issues
Super Falcons Nigeria beat Gambia 6-0 qualify for 2018 AWCON
Super Falcons Nigeria maintain 38th position in latest FIFA rankings
NFF Elections Amaju Pinnick returns as president for next 4 years
Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star scores amazing goal for Dalian Quanjian
Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star wins 2017 African Women Player of the Year award
Super Falcons Nigeria beat Mali to win WAFU Women’s Cup bronze medal
Asisat Oshoala Dalian Quanjian stop Super Falcons star from France friendly
Thomas Dennerby NFF unveil new Super Falcons coach
Super Falcons Nigeria beat Senegal to progress to semi-finals of WAFU Women’s Cup

Football

Mikel Obi and John Terry
Mikel Obi Former Chelsea star reacts to John Terry's retirement
Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney now plays in the MLS for D.C. United
Football Rooney calls on Man United players to 'stand up'
Libya national team
2019 AFCON qualifiers Libya to arrive Uyo one day before Super Eagles clash
Fabio Cannavaro expects the Chinese Super League title race between his Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG to go to "the last minute of the last game"
Football Cannavaro says China title race 'will go to last game'
X
Advertisement