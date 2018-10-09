NFF, Super Eagles stars celebrate Asisat Oshoala at 24

news

The Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have celebrated Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala as she clocked 24 on Tuesday, October 9.

Oshoala who is the reigning African Women’s Player of the Year is regarded as one of the best players to represent the country and her achievements with the National team set up.

A picture of Asisat along with a congratulatory message was posted on the NFF official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The message said, “Happy birthday to African Women Player of the Year and @NGSuper_Falcons forward @AsisatOshoala. Have a good one golden girl.”

Asisat also posted a picture and message on her official Twitter account to celebrate herself, she said, “Yaaaayyy it’s my birthday.”

Super Eagles stars also congratulated Asisat on her birthday with celebratory messages on her post on Instagram.

Former Super Eagles star Victor Anichebe said, “Happy birthday! Keep shining.”

Juwon Oshaniwa said, "Age wit grace in sound health, Happy born day."

Watford striker Isaac Success said, “Happy Birthday.”

Everton forward Henry Onyekuru sad, “Happy birthday MON”

Porto B midfielder Kelechi Nwakali said, “Happy birthday paddy.”

Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo said, “Happy Birthday Nwam.”