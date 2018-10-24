Neymar inks Spiderman and Batman as his latest tattoos

Neymar has decided to add the legendary superhero duo Spiderman and Batman to his tattoo collection.
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr has inked a superheroes Spiderman and Batman as his latest tattoos.
Neymar is expected to lead his team as they aim to record the second win of their Champions League campaign against Napoli.
The 26-year-old is doing well for himself at the Parc des Princes and decided to take a superhero approach to his already abundant tattoos all over his body after Bruna Marquenze stated that she is no longer in relationship with him.
According to a report by the Daily Mail, Neymar had the tattoos inked to his back while on duty with the Brazilian national team during the just concluded international break.
With his goals and contribution for his country and on the international scene Neymar is usually described as a hero.
While Batman and Superman are popular fictional characters of DC Comics and Marvel that have become a household name across the world due to their abilities and heroic interventions.
Despite numerous links about Neymar returning to the Camp Nou, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has insisted that the switch is not in the works.
He said, “Neymar left and is not expected to return to Barca, there are no plans to bring him back.
“No one is scheduled to be signed in January unless we are told something that would see a change in plans.
“This is a smaller squad because there are B players who have given strong signals that they can be on the first team.”
Reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain return to action when they host Napoli on Wednesday, October 24.