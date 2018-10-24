Neymar inks Spiderman and Batman as his latest tattoos

news

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has inked superheroes Spiderman and Batman as his latest tattoos.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr has inked a superheroes Spiderman and Batman as his latest tattoos.

Neymar is expected to lead his team as they aim to record the second win of their Champions League campaign against Napoli.

The 26-year-old is doing well for himself at the Parc des Princes and decided to take a superhero approach to his already abundant tattoos all over his body after Bruna Marquenze stated that she is no longer in relationship with him .

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Neymar had the tattoos inked to his back while on duty with the Brazilian national team during the just concluded international break.

Neymar stats

With his goals and contribution for his country and on the international scene Neymar is usually described as a hero.

While Batman and Superman are popular fictional characters of DC Comics and Marvel that have become a household name across the world due to their abilities and heroic interventions.

Neymar return to Barcelona

Despite numerous links about Neymar returning to the Camp Nou, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has insisted that the switch is not in the works.

He said, “Neymar left and is not expected to return to Barca, there are no plans to bring him back.

“No one is scheduled to be signed in January unless we are told something that would see a change in plans.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Napoli

“This is a smaller squad because there are B players who have given strong signals that they can be on the first team.”