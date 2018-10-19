By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and reportedly broken up with Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine.

The 26-year-old superstar is yet to make an official confirmation about the relationship status of the duo as they have been on and off for a very long time.

Marquezine has however caused a stir on social media with her latest post suggesting that the pair have parted ways.

Marquezine says the split happened at a gala event in Brazil during the international break.

The post did not state the reason why the Brazilian captain decide to part ways with her after six years of the relationship but there were hints that they have different standpoints on political issues and still admire each other.

In an interview she said, "It was a decision that came from him, but there is a lot of respect, a lot of love, for him and for everything that we have lived for.

"You know I do not usually talk about my personal life. I'll talk about it because I have to talk, but it will only be once.

"I want it to be clear that it would not be for that,' she said. 'It was a decision of him, but there is a lot of love and respect, it's all right."

more to follow....