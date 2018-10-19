Pulse.ng logo
Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar breaks up with Bruna Marquezine

Neymar breaks up with actress Bruna Marquezine

The Brazilian actress has confirmed that she is no longers with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

  • Published:
Neymar and Bruna Marquezine play

Neymar and Bruna Marquezine

(Instagram/Neymar)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and reportedly broken up with Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine.

The 26-year-old superstar is yet to make an official confirmation about the relationship status of the duo as they have been on and off for a very long time.

Marquezine has however caused a stir on social media with her latest post suggesting that the pair have parted ways.

Neymar and Bruna Marquezine play

Neymar and Bruna Marquezine

(Golders/@cea_brasil)

Marquezine says the split happened at a gala event in Brazil during the international break.

The post did not state the reason why the Brazilian captain decide to part ways with her after six years of the relationship but there were hints that they have different standpoints on political issues and still admire each other.

Bruna Marquezine and Neymar play

Bruna Marquezine and Neymar

(REUTERS)

 

In an interview she said,  "It was a decision that came from him, but there is a lot of respect, a lot of love, for him and for everything that we have lived for.

"You know I do not usually talk about my personal life. I'll talk about it because I have to talk, but it will only be once.

Neymar stats

"I want it to be clear that it would not be for that,' she said. 'It was a decision of him, but there is a lot of love and respect, it's all right."

Neymar and Bruna Marquezine play

Neymar and Bruna Marquezine

(Instagram/Neymar )

 

more to follow....

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

