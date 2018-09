news

Real Madrid star Luka Modric has beaten his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to win FIFA Best's 2018 Player of the Year.

Modric fantastic talent came to the forefront following his exploits at Real Madrid where he won a third straight Champions League title and at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Croatia who got to the final.

He ends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's decade-long domination of football's individual awards.