Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is enjoying his exclusion from the Argentine team by jumping off the boat in Greece.

The 30-year-old is not included in Lionel Scaloni's team for the international friendlies against Colombia and Guatemala.

Aguero stats

The striker who has scored three goals for Manchester City in their four Premier League games against Arsenal, Huddersfield Town, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Newcastle United.

Aguero used the spare time on his hands to explore as he posted pictures of his adventure to his 10.3million followers on his official Instagram game.

Manchester City

On the holiday trip to Greece Mykonos, Aguero sort the companion of a close friend to spice up his trip.

Aguero was on the paddleboarding on the picture posted on his Instagram account, while his story picture contained scenes from his luxury yacht where he jumped out into the sea.

The Manchester City star has been on an enjoyment row, following his hangout with 18-year-old model Lola Magnin .

Aguero looked relaxed from the sun heat and ocean around him in his attire.

He also was at the Formula One Grand Prix and caught up with international music superstar Justin Timberlake .

He is expected to return to training soon as Pep Guardiola’s team resume their Premier League campaign against Fulham scheduled for Saturday, September 15.