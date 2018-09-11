Pulse.ng logo
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero jumps off boat in Greece

Sergio Aguero Manchester City striker jumps off boat in Greece

Sergio Aguero is enjoying his time off is Greece as he was not called up by Argentina for the international break.

  • Published:
Sergio Aguero play Sergio Aguero hangs out with friend in Greece (Instagram/Sergio Aguero )

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is enjoying his exclusion from the Argentine team by jumping off the boat in Greece.

The 30-year-old is not included in Lionel Scaloni's team for the international friendlies against Colombia and Guatemala.

Aguero stats

The striker who has scored three goals for Manchester City in their four Premier League games against Arsenal, Huddersfield Town, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Newcastle United.

Sergio Aguero play Sergio Aguero is enjoying his time off with Manchester City (Instagram/Sergio Aguero )

 

Aguero used the spare time on his hands to explore as he posted pictures of his adventure to his 10.3million followers on his official Instagram game.

Manchester City

On the holiday trip to Greece Mykonos, Aguero sort the companion of a close friend to spice up his trip.

Aguero was on the paddleboarding on the picture posted on his Instagram account, while his story picture contained scenes from his luxury yacht where he jumped out into the sea.

Sergio Aguero play Aguero took to his official Instagram account to show off his adventure (Instagram/Sergio Aguero )

 

The Manchester City star has been on an enjoyment row, following his hangout with 18-year-old model Lola Magnin.

Aguero looked relaxed from the sun heat and ocean around him in his attire.

Sergio Aguero play Aguero was on the Greece adventure with his friend (Instagram/Sergio Aguero)

He also was at the Formula One Grand Prix and caught up with international music superstar Justin Timberlake.

He is expected to return to training soon as Pep Guardiola’s team resume their Premier League campaign against Fulham scheduled for Saturday, September 15.

