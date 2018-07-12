Riyad Mahrez celebrates Man City move with wife at Italian restaurant

news

Riyad Mahrez celebrated his move to Manchester City with his wife Rita at an Italian restaurant on Tuesday, July 10.

The 27-year-old who sealed the £60m move Manchester City took his wife and family members to Italian restaurant San Carlo celebrate the achievement.

The restaurant which is one of the highly rated at Manchester was the base of celebration for the Mahrez household as they were in high spirits.

The Algeria international was linked with a move to Manchester City in the winter transfer window but did not go through as Leicester City held on to their star player until after the 2018 FIFA World Cup .

Riyad Mahrez stats

Mahrez’ valuation by Leicester has been met and even though he wanted to keep a low profile he was spotted by some fans at the restaurant alongside his wife Rita, mother Saliha and brother Wahid.

Speaking upon completion of his move to Manchester City, Mahrez was full of praise for his new side.

In a report by the Daily Mail Mahrez said, “I am so pleased to have joined City, a side playing great football under Pep Guardiola.

“Watching them from afar has been a pleasure. Pep is committed to playing attacking football, which is perfect for me, and City's performances last season were outstanding.

Leicester City stats

“They're redefining the English game and I wanted to be a part of it.

“I think we can be successful over the coming years and I believe my own game can develop under Pep's management.”

Mahrez will hope he can recreate the form which saw him win the PFA Player of the Year at Leicester City at Manchester City.

Manchester City stats