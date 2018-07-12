Pulse.ng logo
Riyad Mahrez celebrates Man City move with wife at Italian restaurant

Riyad Mahrez Forward celebrates Man City move with wife at Italian restaurant

Riyad Mahrez and his family members were in celebratory mood after his switch to Manchester City.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Riyad Mahrez celebrated his move to Manchester City with his wife Rita at an Italian restaurant on Tuesday, July 10. play (Rita Eamonn and James Clarke)

Riyad Mahrez celebrated his move to Manchester City with his wife Rita at an Italian restaurant on Tuesday, July 10.

The 27-year-old who sealed the £60m move Manchester City took his wife and family members to Italian restaurant San Carlo celebrate the achievement.

The restaurant which is one of the highly rated at Manchester was the base of celebration for the Mahrez household as they were in high spirits.

play Riyad Mahrez is now a Manchester City player (Mancity via Getty Images)

The Algeria international was linked with a move to Manchester City in the winter transfer window but did not go through as Leicester City held on to their star player until after the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Riyad Mahrez stats

Mahrez’ valuation by Leicester has been met and even though he wanted to keep a low profile he was spotted by some fans at the restaurant alongside his wife Rita, mother Saliha and brother Wahid.

Speaking upon completion of his move to Manchester City, Mahrez was full of praise for his new side.

play Riyad Mahrez was at a restaurant to celebrate his new move (Eamonn and James Clarke)

In a report by the Daily Mail Mahrez said, “I am so pleased to have joined City, a side playing great football under Pep Guardiola.

“Watching them from afar has been a pleasure. Pep is committed to playing attacking football, which is perfect for me, and City's performances last season were outstanding.

Leicester City stats

“They're redefining the English game and I wanted to be a part of it.

“I think we can be successful over the coming years and I believe my own game can develop under Pep's management.”

play The new Manchester City took his wife out (Eamonn and James Clarke)

Mahrez will hope he can recreate the form which saw him win the PFA Player of the Year at Leicester City at Manchester City.

Manchester City stats

He is expected to take part in the Premier League champions opening game against Arsenal.

Image
Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

