Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Kelechi Iheanacho makes Marca world worst XI for last season

Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City forward makes world worst XI for last season

Kelechi Iheanacho performance for last season was not good enough for Marca as they included him in the worst team of the year.

  • Published:
Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho first season has been deemed not good enough by Marca (Givemesport)

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has been included in the world worst eleven for the 2017/18 football season by Marca.

The compilation of the worst eleven players signed last season was done by Marca a reputable Spanish sports media outlet.

Kelechi Iheanacho stats

The results of the worst combined eleven were based on their performance over the previous season and was released after the world football governing body unveiled the best players in the world at the 2018 FIFA Best Awards.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho endured a torrid first season with Leicester City (Leicester City)

The 21-year-old Iheanacho joined Leicester City from Premier League champions Manchester City in the summer of 2017 and was expected to replicate his high goal conversion rate, continue his development and fulfil his potential.

He, however, struggled for consistency in the starting line up against attacking options Jamie Vardy, Shinji Okazaki and Demarai Gray as manager Craig Shakespeare was replaced by Claude Puel.

Kelechi Iheanacho play

Kelechi Iheanacho

(Leicester City)

He scored a total of three goals in the Premier League for Leicester City along with some couples of goals in the FA Cup.

Iheanacho was joined on the list by some star players who also did not live up to expectation during the last season.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Iheanacho is now enjoying himself at Leicester City (Leicester City)

Superstars such as Wesley Sneijder who was tipped to win the 2010 World Player of the Year as well as Arsenal midfield maestro Mesut Ozil.

Marca worst XI

The Worst XI by Marca for 2018 are Goalkeeper :Loris Karius, Defender: Victor Lindelof, Leonardo Bonucci, Benedikt Howedes, Ganso, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Wesley Sneijder, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Luciano Vietto, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Following his return from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Iheanacho had a decent pre-season with Leicester City and is gradually integrating into the Foxes set up.

play Kelechi Iheanacho will hope to have a better season at the King Power Stadium (Michael Regan Getty Images)

Current FIFA Best Player of the Year Luka Modric was included in Marca's worst eleven in 2013 after he failed to impress following a big move move to Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur.

The youngster scored his first Premier League goal of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers and will hope to retain his starting position when they travel to face Newcastle United in their next fixture scheduled for Saturday, September 30.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 FIFA Best awards Mbappe, Hazard, Kante celebrate at Willian and Luiz...bullet
2 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet
3 Manchester City Vs Chelsea DSTV, other cable TV leave Nigerians...bullet

Related Articles

Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City forward scores first Premier League goal of the season
Nigeria vs Argentina Super Eagles get support from Leicester City, Arsenal
Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles forward scores again for Leicester City
Manchester City Premier League champions release 3rd kit
Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City forward scores winning penalty against Wolves
Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles forward scores again for Leicester City
Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles striker scores as Leicester City beat Arsenal 3-1
Henry Onyekuru, Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles stars score in pre-season games
Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City forward scores first goal of the season
Kelechi Iheanacho models new 3rd kit for Premier League side

Football

Kanu Nwankwo and wife Amara
Kanu Nwankwo Nigerian legend attends FIFA The Best Awards with his wife Amara
Luka Modric
FIFA The Best Awards How Super Eagles coach Rohr and captain Mikel voted
Haiti's amputee football team trains in Croix-des-Bouquets on September 14, 2018
Football Haiti's amputee footballers seek glory abroad, acceptance at home
Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa will seek a fresh four-year term as Asian Football Confederation president
Football Asian football boss seeks fresh term to stave off 'chaos'
X
Advertisement