Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has been included in the world worst eleven for the 2017/18 football season by Marca.

The compilation of the worst eleven players signed last season was done by Marca a reputable Spanish sports media outlet.

Kelechi Iheanacho stats

The results of the worst combined eleven were based on their performance over the previous season and was released after the world football governing body unveiled the best players in the world at the 2018 FIFA Best Awards.

The 21-year-old Iheanacho joined Leicester City from Premier League champions Manchester City in the summer of 2017 and was expected to replicate his high goal conversion rate, continue his development and fulfil his potential.

He, however, struggled for consistency in the starting line up against attacking options Jamie Vardy, Shinji Okazaki and Demarai Gray as manager Craig Shakespeare was replaced by Claude Puel.

He scored a total of three goals in the Premier League for Leicester City along with some couples of goals in the FA Cup.

Iheanacho was joined on the list by some star players who also did not live up to expectation during the last season.

Superstars such as Wesley Sneijder who was tipped to win the 2010 World Player of the Year as well as Arsenal midfield maestro Mesut Ozil.

Marca worst XI

The Worst XI by Marca for 2018 are Goalkeeper :Loris Karius, Defender: Victor Lindelof, Leonardo Bonucci, Benedikt Howedes, Ganso, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Wesley Sneijder, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Luciano Vietto, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Following his return from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Iheanacho had a decent pre-season with Leicester City and is gradually integrating into the Foxes set up.

Current FIFA Best Player of the Year Luka Modric was included in Marca's worst eleven in 2013 after he failed to impress following a big move move to Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur.