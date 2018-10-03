news

Enyimba International of Aba payed for a penalty miss as they lost 0-1 at home to Raja Casablanca of Morocco in their semifinal first leg game of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup played on Wednesday, October 3.

The People's Elephant beat Rwandan side Rayon Sports 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals to progress to the last four of Africa's second tier club competition.

Enyimba vs Raja Casablanca

Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side outfit Enyimba International lost at home to Raja Casablanca of Morocco at the newly refurbished Aba Stadium.

Raja a traditional African football powerhouse beat Enyimba's group opponents CARA Brazzaville to progress to the semifinals.

The first half ended goalless despite constant pressure from the People's Elephant but were unable to put the ball in the net with the chance they had.

Abdelilah Hafidi gave Raja Casablanca the lead shortly to the start of the second half in the 48th minute as they grabbed a vital away goal.

The home side were made to rue a penalty miss as they could not fight their way back into the tie as the away side held on to the adavantage.

The Moroccan side now has a first leg advantage as they travel back home with a victory and an away goal.

To progress Enyimba must go to Morocco and win by two goals to progress on the away goal rule.

The second leg encounter between Enyimba and Raja will hold on Wednesday, October 24.