NFF appoints José Peseiro as Head Coach of Super Eagles

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

After failing to qualify for the World Cup Pinnick appoints José Peseiro as Head Coach of Super Eagles

Jose Peseiro (IMAGO / Pedro Benavente)
Jose Peseiro (IMAGO / Pedro Benavente)

On Sunday, May 15 The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced the appointment of Mr José Vitor dos Santos Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles.

Recommended articles

The NFF and Peseiro agreed terms and the appointment takes place with immediate effect.

subject to the signing of agreed terms between the NFF and Mr Peseiro.

Peseiro has coached at Sporting Lisbon, FC Porto, Panathinaikos, Rapid Bucharest, Sporting Braga, Victoria Gumaraes, Al-Hilal, Al-Wahda, Al-Ahly Cairo, Sharjah FC and Real Madrid (assistant coach during the Galacticos era), as well as serving as Head Coach of the Saudi Arabian and Venezuelan National Teams.

Peseiro is expected to lead out the Super Eagles for the first time during the upcoming tour of the United States of America, during which the three –time African champions will slug it out with Mexico and Ecuador ‘A’ Teams in prestige friendlies. The Eagles will tango with the El Tri at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, State of Texas on Saturday, 28th May before flying to New Jersey to confront Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Thursday, 2nd June.

The NFF also announced that former Nigeria international forward, Finidi George will now be 1st Assistant to Peseiro, with Salisu Yusuf now to be 2nd Assistant as well as Head Coach of the CHAN and U23 National Teams. Usman Abdallah is 3rd Assistant while Eboboritse Uwejamomere will be the Match Analyst and another former Nigeria international, Ike Shorounmu will be the Goalkeepers’ Trainer.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Jose Peseiro (IMAGO / Aleksandar Djorovic)

    5 Nigerians who have played under new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

  • Jose Peseiro (IMAGO / Pedro Benavente)

    NFF appoints José Peseiro as Head Coach of Super Eagles

  • Steven Gerrard Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp Phillipe Coutinho

    Aston Villa silences Wilfred Zaha as final day Gerrard-Manchester City showdown looms

Recommended articles

5 Nigerians who have played under new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

5 Nigerians who have played under new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

NFF appoints José Peseiro as Head Coach of Super Eagles

NFF appoints José Peseiro as Head Coach of Super Eagles

Aston Villa silences Wilfred Zaha as final day Gerrard-Manchester City showdown looms

Aston Villa silences Wilfred Zaha as final day Gerrard-Manchester City showdown looms

Okoye signs off in style, Iheanacho, Lookman benched as Leicester cook Watford

Okoye signs off in style, Iheanacho, Lookman benched as Leicester cook Watford

Osimhen sets a new personal record as Napoli beat Genoa to seal third spot ahead of Juventus

Osimhen sets a new personal record as Napoli beat Genoa to seal third spot ahead of Juventus

Reactions as Mahrez misses penalty for Manchester City to hand Liverpool title edge with draw against West Ham

Reactions as Mahrez misses penalty for Manchester City to hand Liverpool title edge with draw against West Ham

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Just beg Yaya Toure' - Reactions following Haaland's imminent Man City transfer

Social media reactions to Erling Haaland's imminent transfer to Manchester City
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi celebrates 39th birthday in style [Photos]

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi celebrates 39th birthday in style
WHATS BUZZIN

'Ahmed Musa again'- Nigerians react as NFF releases Super Eagles list for Mexico and Ecuador friendlies

Ahmed Musa headlines Nigeria's list for the friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador

Lyon defender axed from squad following dressing room farting galore

Marcelo was banished from Lyon for constantly farting in the dressing room