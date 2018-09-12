news

Arsenal have signed nine-year-old Nigerian Jayden Adetiba from South Africa after a five-week trial with the London based side.

Jayden who is unknown to the football community in Nigeria is highly rated in South Africa where he was part of the Super Sport youth team set up.

Born to Nigerian parents, Jayden grew up in South Africa but has also spent some time in the United Kingdom.

According to a report by the Sun, Jayden expressed his delight at completing a move to Arsenal’s youth team from SuperSport United Soccer School.

In the report, he expressed his gratitude to God almighty and his parents who have supported him.

Alex Iwobi stats

He said, "I thank God and my parents for this. I am very happy.

"I train three times a week at the academy and we have a match at the weekend.”

He also revealed that he is an Arsenal supporter which makes the move a dream move at a young age.

He said, "The amazing thing is, I have always been an Arsenal fan and I will work hard every day to make the first team."

Jayden’s father John was also enthusiastic about the recent development and stated that his elder brothers are also prospects to look out for in the future.

He said, "Jayden's older brother spent three years at the Blackburn Rovers Academy and recently signed with Ebbsfleet United Academy.

"Our middle son is also playing football and recently signed with a local team."

Jayden revealed that his role models in football are Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi who plays for the Arsenal first team and five-time World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo who plays for Juventus .

He said, "Ronaldo because of his hard work, and Iwobi because he was at the Arsenal academy at the age of seven and now plays for the first team."

Still nine years old, Jayden is tipped to be a superstar given the potential he showcased which prompted Arsenal to acquire him to their youth set up for future purposes.