Ivan Rakitic prefers Luka Modric to Lionel Messi for FIFA Best

Ivan Rakitic Barcelona star says Modric deserves FIFA World Player of the Year award ahead of Messi

Despite playing alongside Messi at Barcelona, Rakitic believes his Croatian teammate Modric is the best player in the world.

Ivan Rakitic and Lionel Messi play Ivan Rakitic and Lionel Messi are teammates at club level (Squawka)

Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic has revealed that Luka Modric deserves to be crowned the 2018 FIFA World Player of the Year award ahead of Lionel Messi.

Rakitic is international colleagues with Modric for Croatia and plays alongside Messi for Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona.

Lionel Messi stats

Modric who won the 2018 UEFA Player of the Year award is favourite to land the FIFA award after the final three-man shortlist was announced.

play Lionel Messi has started the season well with Barcelona (AFP Getty Images)

Rakitic who plays with both stars for club and country decided to go for his national team captain when asked who deserves the accolade.

The 31-year-old explained in a report by the Daily Mail that Messi is the best player in the world but the award is judged based on performance in a single year which for him Modric outshines his Barcelona colleague.

He said, “For me, in general, the best player of the world and maybe the greatest of all time is Leo Messi. It's easy, you take a boy, and nine of 10 boys are going to say the same.”

Rakitic also hinted that even Messi will agree that Modric deserves the all the accolades he is getting.

Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic play Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric both play for Croatia (Getty Images)

 

He said, “But I think it was the year of Luka, sincerely, I think it's something that Leo and all the people know, he [Modric] deserves all the awards.”

Luka Modric

Rakitic says his opinion is not to help Modric gain popular attention as his performances over the course of the year has seen he stands head above shoulders of anyone after a wonderful world cup performance.

He concluded, “Sincerely if he received the award of the best European player... I don't know what he has to do to be the best player in the world, with all he did.

Barcelona's midfielder Ivan Rakitic (R) celebrates with forward Lionel Messi after scoring a goal play Rakitic and Messi have been teammates at Barcelona since 2014 (AFP/File)

 

“I don't need to help him as a good friend of his as I am, he made everything on himself, nobody gave him anything. For me, it's clear that it has to be Luka [for The Best award].”

Rakitic is on international duty and is expected to return to Barcelona to join Messi for their next La Liga clash against Real Sociedad on Saturday, September 15.

