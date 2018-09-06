Pulse.ng logo
Lionel Messi takes sons Thiago, Mateo to school in Barcelona

Lionel Messi Barcelona star on ‘daddy duties’ as he takes children to school

Lionel Messi takes care of business off the pitch as he takes his two eldest sons to school.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Lionel Messi did his fatherly responsibility by taking Thiago and Mateo to scholl (Instagram/Lionel Messi)

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is on daddy duties as he took his two eldest children Thiago and Mateo to school.

Thiago is Messi's eldest son from his wife Antonela Roccuzo and is five, while his younger brother Mateo is three

Messi did not travel for the international break friendly fixtures for Argentina against Colombia and Guatemala.

Barcelona stats

The 31-year-old forward is regarded as one of the best players in world football but is not beyond the task of taking his children to school.

play Lionel Messi has started the season well with Barcelona (AFP Getty Images)

 

Messi posted a picture of him and his children prepared for school on his official Instagram account which has since gone viral.

 

The Argentine all-time record goalscorer with 65 goals is taking a break from Lionel Scaloni's after their disastrous outing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup where they were eliminated at the round of the 16 and has since missed out on the big awards such as the UEFA Player of the Year as well as the shortlist for the FIFA Best awards.

play Lionel Messi could not save Argentina at the World Cup (Reuters)

 

Several reports of dressing room upset which eventually resulted in a below-par performance at the world football fiesta.

Lionel Messi stats

Messi has however started the season well contribution four goals Barcelona’s opening Spanish La Liga game against Alaves, Real Valladolid and SD Huesca.

play Lionel Messi is in training preparing for the fixtures after the international break. (Barcelona)

The Barcelona star has another son Ciro, his last child who he welcomed during the 2017/18 season.

Messi  who is training expected to return to action when Barcelona travel to face Real Sociedad in their next La Liga fixture scheduled for Saturday, September 15 at the Anoeta.

