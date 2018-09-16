Pulse.ng logo
Golden Eaglets beat Ghana qualify for Tanzania 2019 U-17 AFCON

2019 U-17 AFCON Here is how the Golden Eaglets can qualify for the World Cup

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria beat Ghana to pick the solitary ticket to represent the zone at the 2019 U-17 AFCON.

  • Published:
Golden Eaglets play The Golden Eaglets need to begin preparation immediately for the 2019 U-17 AFCON (NFF)

Nigeria's Golden Eaglets overcame rivals the Black Starlets of Ghana 3-1 on penalties on Saturday, September 15 in the final of the 2018 WAFU Zone B U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Golden Eaglets have come a long way from their opening game defeat to Burkina Faso to clinching the solitary ticket for the zone to the AFCON tournament.

After the loss to Burkina Faso, the Golden Eaglets bounced back with a 5-1 win over Cote D' Ivoire in their second game.

Golden Eaglets play he Golden Eaglets bounced back from an opening game defeat to emerge champions of WAFU B (NFF)

 

They beat host Niger in the semifinal and Ghana in the final to book a spot at the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to hold in Tanzania.

Golden Eaglets and 2019 U-17 AFCON

Following their victory attention now turns to the 2019 U-17 AFCON next year as the Manu Garba led team will aim to qualify for the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup after missing out on the last edition.

The U-17 AFCON will feature a total of eight teams which are the winners of the eight zones qualification series.

Golden Eaglets play RThe Golden Eaglets will represent the zone of the World stage (NFF)

 

Nigeria will represent the WAFU B, other qualified teams include Tanzania who are the hosts of the tournament, Cameroon who will represent the Central African zone.

Morocco will represent the Northern African zone, Uganda will represent the Central East Zone, Angola the Southern zone with tow teams still to join from their respective zones.

Golden Eaglets play The Golden Eaglets could not break down the Black Starlets in 90 minutes (NFF)

The tournament of eight teams will be divided into two groups with four teams in each, all teams will play three group games.

At the end of the group matches the top two from each group will progress to the semifinal and also represent Africa at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Golden Eaglets play Amaju Pinnick has promised to give the Golden Eaglets a trip to Qatar to prepare (NFF)

 

The U-17 AFCON will hold in Tanzania from Sunday, May 19 till Sunday, May 26, while the qualified teams from the tournament will progress to the FIFA U-17 World Cup which will hold in Peru from Saturday, October 5 till Sunday, October 27 2019.

The Amaju Pinnick led administration has already hinted that the Golden Eaglets will get adequate preparation in Qatar or Jordan after they picked up the qualification ticket.

Former winger, Emmanuel Amuneke  speaks on his plans for the Flying Eagles
