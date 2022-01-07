Former Wales coach Coleman joins Greek strugglers Atromitos

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Greece is the word: Chris Coleman

Greece is the word: Chris Coleman Creator: GEOFF CADDICK
Greece is the word: Chris Coleman Creator: GEOFF CADDICK

Former Wales coach Chris Coleman will take charge of struggling Atromitos Athens for the rest of the season, the Greek Super League club announced on Friday.

Recommended articles

"I am happy and excited about this deal. It's a new chapter, a new challenge. There was interest 10 years ago, but some things are also a matter of timing and now was the time," said 51-year-old Coleman.

Atromitos are currently fighting to stay in the Super League where they sit in 13th place in the 14-team championship with just nine points after 15 matches.

Coleman is expected to arrive on Sunday in Greece together with his assistant Kit Symons, who will remain as assistant coach of the Welsh national team.

Coleman played for Swansea City, Crystal Palace, Blackburn Rovers and Fulham while making 32 appearances for the Welsh team.

In his coaching career, he famously led Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

Former Wales coach Coleman joins Greek strugglers Atromitos

Former Wales coach Coleman joins Greek strugglers Atromitos

Fred denies claims he is unhappy at Manchester United

Fred denies claims he is unhappy at Manchester United

AFCON 2021: Amunike snubs Nigeria, tips Algeria to win title

Arsenal to wear white kit to promote campaign against knife crime

Arsenal to wear white kit to promote campaign against knife crime

Coutinho reduced salary to join Aston Villa - Xavi

Coutinho reduced salary to join Aston Villa - Xavi

Spurs to lose Son for crucial month

Spurs to lose Son for crucial month

Trending

Breaking: Cyril Dessers to replace Odion Ighalo in Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2021

Cyril Dessers and Odion Ighalo

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles official jersey numbers for tournament

Joe Aribo will wear the iconic number 10 shirt in Cameroon.