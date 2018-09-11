Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Chidozie Awaziem fit for Liberia vs Nigeria Super Eagles friendly

Chidozie Awaziem Super Eagles defender fit for Liberia friendly

Despite a knock in the game against Seychelles, Chidozie Awaziem is ready to feature against Liberia.

  • Published:
Chidozie Awaziem play Awaziem has scored one goal in four matches for the Super Eagles (Matthew Lewis Getty Images)

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem has declared himself fit and ready for the upcoming friendly against Liberia.

Awaziem was among the starting line up for the Super Eagles as they recorded a 3-0 win away to Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier played on Saturday, September 8.

Nigeria stats

The 21-year-old,  scored Nigeria’s second goal of the encounter, with Ahmed Musa and Odion Ighalo the other goalscorers for the Super Eagles.

Awaziem, however, could not complete the game as an injury forced him to be withdrawn in the 73rd minute for new boy Semi Ajayi.

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play The Super Eagles recorded a comfortable victory over Seychelles (Getty Images)

There have been fears about his availability for the next game against Liberia after the injury looked serious, Awaziem has, however, come out to dismiss reports that he may be out for a long time.

In a report by Competes Sports, Awaziem assured of his of his readiness Lone Stars Of Liberia.

He said, “The knock is no problem, I just landed on it in the second half and the physio has looked at it and said it’s fine and I’ll be fine for the next game.”

play The Super Eagles are third in group E (Instagram/Henry Onyekuru)

He also gave his opinion about the Super Eagles performance against Seychelles in the report.

He said, “It was a good performance from the whole team and we fully deserved the three points. We knew it was a very important game and that we had to try and win – and we managed to do that.

“We controlled the game and played some great football. We took our chances and deserved the three points.”

play The Super Eagles face Liberia in an international friendly (Twitter/Super Eagles )

 

The Super Eagles take on Liberia after the proposed Saudi Arabia encounter was called off.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday, September 11 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Kick off 7 PM Nigerian time.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Pulse Exclusive British-born Everton youngster Lookman dumps England to...bullet
2 Seychelles Vs Nigeria Live Super Eagles face The Pirates Matchday 2 of...bullet
3 Lionel Messi Barcelona star shows off adorable family photobullet

Related Articles

Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss shifts attention to Libya clash in October
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles coach says his team never underestimated Seychelles after 3-0 win
Liberia Vs Nigeria Time of friendly and where to watch
AFCON 2019 Super Eagles players react to first win of qualifiers
Seychelles 0 Vs 3 Nigeria Super Eagles win in AFCON 2019 qualifier
Super Eagles Libya coach accuses Nigeria of using juju ahead of AFCON 2019 qualifier in October
Seychelles 0 Vs 3 Nigeria Twitter Nigeria celebrate ‘national treasure’ Ahmed Musa after impressive performance
2019 AFCON qualifiers Libya lead Super Eagles group after goalless draw away to South Africa
Semi Ajayi 5 things to know about new Super Eagles defender
Super Eagles NFF cancel Saudi Arabia friendly, set up Liberia as replacement

Football

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina.
Liberia Vs Nigeria Time of friendly and where to watch
Golden Eaglets
2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier Golden Eaglets to face Niger in semi-final
'Prepared for criticism': China's head coach Marcello Lippi
Football China's football dream more elusive than ever after latest flops
Argentine legend Diego Maradona waves as he leaves after being presented as the new coach of Mexican football club Dorados, in Culiacan, Sinaloa State, Mexico, on September 10, 2018.As much as he was a genius with the ball at his feet, Diego Maradona's coaching career has been far from distinguished and took a curious turn when he joined Mexican second-division outfit Dorados
Football Maradona seeks rebirth in Mexican club