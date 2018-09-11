news

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem has declared himself fit and ready for the upcoming friendly against Liberia.

Awaziem was among the starting line up for the Super Eagles as they recorded a 3-0 win away to Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier played on Saturday, September 8.

Nigeria stats

The 21-year-old, scored Nigeria’s second goal of the encounter, with Ahmed Musa and Odion Ighalo the other goalscorers for the Super Eagles.

Awaziem, however, could not complete the game as an injury forced him to be withdrawn in the 73rd minute for new boy Semi Ajayi .

There have been fears about his availability for the next game against Liberia after the injury looked serious, Awaziem has, however, come out to dismiss reports that he may be out for a long time.

In a report by Competes Sports, Awaziem assured of his of his readiness Lone Stars Of Liberia.

He said, “The knock is no problem, I just landed on it in the second half and the physio has looked at it and said it’s fine and I’ll be fine for the next game.”

He also gave his opinion about the Super Eagles performance against Seychelles in the report.

He said, “It was a good performance from the whole team and we fully deserved the three points. We knew it was a very important game and that we had to try and win – and we managed to do that.

“We controlled the game and played some great football. We took our chances and deserved the three points.”

The Super Eagles take on Liberia after the proposed Saudi Arabia encounter was called off .

The game is scheduled for Tuesday, September 11 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Kick off 7 PM Nigerian time.