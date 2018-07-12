news

As veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon continues his incredible career, his longevity was more than obvious as he is now teammates with Timothy Weah 23 years after making his professional debut against the senior Weah.

Buffon was 17 in 1995 when he made his professional debut for Parma against an AC Milan side that had George Weah.

23 years later, the 40-year-old goalkeeper is teammates with Weah’s son Timothy at Paris Saint-Germain.

In his first training session with the Ligue 1 giants, Buffon was pictured next to the 18-year-old Weah .

23 years after playing against Weah, Buffon is still playing while the former striker has since retired and is now the President of Liberia.

Still in top shape at 40

Buffon joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after leaving Juventus and despite being 40, the goalkeeper believes he is still in top shape.

“Yes, I am 40, but I am in good health physically and mentally. I want to do everything within my power to push my team-mates so the other goalkeepers do their best,” Buffon said during his unveiling.

Buffon has only signed a one-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain with the option of another.