Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Buffon teammates with Weah 23 years after debut against father

Gianluigi Buffon Veteran goalkeeper is now teammates with Timothy Weah, 23 years after making his pro debut against his dad

Buffon was 17 in 1995 when he made his professional debut for Parma against an AC Milan side that had George Weah.

  • Published:
Gianluigi Buffon and Timothy Weah play Buffon teammates with Weah 23 years after debut against father (Paris Saint-Germain)

As veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon continues his incredible career, his longevity was more than obvious as he is now teammates with Timothy Weah 23 years after making his professional debut against the senior Weah.

Buffon was 17 in 1995 when he made his professional debut for Parma against an AC Milan side that had George Weah.

Gianluigi Buffon and George Weah play Buffon played against Weah in the Serie A (Daily Mail)

 

23 years later, the 40-year-old goalkeeper is teammates with Weah’s son Timothy at Paris Saint-Germain.

In his first training session with the Ligue 1 giants, Buffon was pictured next to the 18-year-old Weah.

23 years after playing against Weah, Buffon is still playing while the former striker has since retired and is now the President of Liberia.

Still in top shape at 40

Gianluigi Buffon play Buffon made his pro debut for Parma against AC Milan in 1995 (Imago/PA Images)
 

Buffon joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after leaving Juventus and despite being 40, the goalkeeper believes he is still in top shape.

Yes, I am 40, but I am in good health physically and mentally. I want to do everything within my power to push my team-mates so the other goalkeepers do their best,” Buffon said during his unveiling.

Buffon has only signed a one-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain with the option of another.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Football World Cup semi-finalists England 'not the finished article'...bullet

Related Articles

Football Buffon ventures abroad after historic career in Italy
Football Like father, like son: Timothy Weah makes PSG debut
Football UEFA ban Buffon for three matches after referee rant
Football Juventus sign Perin to fill Buffon-sized hole
Football PSG escape UEFA sanctions but remain under scrutiny
Football Veteran Italian keeper Buffon joins Paris Saint-Germain
Football Buffon says no PSG promise of starting slot

Football

Dele Alli and adoptive mum
Dele Alli England midfielder consoled by his girlfriend and adoptive family after 1-2 defeat to Croatia
Barcelona have completed the signing of Arthur Henrique Ramos de Oliveira Melo from Brazilian side Gremio, here are the five major things you need to know about him.
Arthur Melo 5 things to know about Barcelona’s new signing
Warrior spirit: Dejan Lovren belives Croatia's pride and mental strength has carried them to the World Cup final
Football Mental strength carried Croatia to World Cup final, says Lovren
Croatian tennis legend Goran Ivanisevic and current star Marin Cilic, as well as high jump champion Blanka Vlasic, have made names for themselves internationally
Football Five things to know about Croatia