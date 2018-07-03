news

International kit makers Nike have released new away jerseys for La Liga champions FC Barcelona for the 2018/19 season.

The La Liga champions earlier released the home kit for the new season which was debuted in their last game of the season against Real Sociedad on Sunday, May 20 as a tribute to club legend Andres Iniesta in his final game.

The new away jersey is a throwback to the 2005/06 kit which was worn when the club won the league and Champions League and Supercopa de España and led the Catalans team on an era of dominance in Europe.

Speaking about the concept of new Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director Pete Hoppins revealed that the kits were to celebrate the partnership with Barcelona.

He said, “This year, we are celebrating 20 years of working with FC Barcelona.

“We wanted to mark it by paying tribute to one of the most memorable shirts we have produced for them.”

Barcelona new season

The away kits which will be available from Monday, July 2 has a touch of the red and blue to the yellow design on the shirt, shorts, and socks.

