Barcelona release away kit for 2018/19 season [photos]

Barcelona La Liga champions release away kit for new season [photos]

Check out the new Barcelona away jersey by Nike for next season.

  Published: , Refreshed:
International kit makers Nike have released new away jerseys for La Liga champions FC Barcelona for the 2018/19 season. play Barcelona have gone retro for their new away kit (Nike)
International kit makers Nike have released new away jerseys for La Liga champions FC Barcelona for the 2018/19 season.

The La Liga champions earlier released the home kit for the new season which was debuted in their last game of the season against Real Sociedad on Sunday, May 20 as a tribute to club legend Andres Iniesta in his final game.

play Coutinho models the new away kit (Nike)

The new away jersey is a throwback to the 2005/06 kit which was worn when the club won the league and Champions League and Supercopa de España and led the Catalans team on an era of dominance in Europe.

Speaking about the concept of new Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director Pete Hoppins revealed that the kits were to celebrate the partnership with Barcelona.

play The new kit is a replica of the 2005/06 season (Nike)

He said, “This year, we are celebrating 20 years of working with FC Barcelona.

“We wanted to mark it by paying tribute to one of the most memorable shirts we have produced for them.”

Barcelona new season

play Pique models the new away kit (Nike)

The away kits which will be available from Monday, July 2 has a touch of the red and blue to the yellow design on the shirt, shorts, and socks.

Barcelona stats

Barcelona supporters will hope the new kit can bring the club the Champions League after watching bitter rivals Real Madrid win the European trophy three consecutive times.

Barcelona star spends N6.7M on Complex’ Sneaker Shopping, most expensive episode yet
